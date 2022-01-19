Acquisition of Activision Blizzard: Sony shares plunge after contract with Microsoft





After Microsoft (MSFT) announced a deal of nearly $ 70 billion, the share of the makers of Microsoft’s Xbox’s main rival, the PlayStation console, plummeted by nearly 13% in Tokyo on Wednesday. According to data provider Refinitiv, this was the worst plunge in Sony’s (SNE) stock price since 2008.

Microsoft and Sony have been competing with Xbox and PlayStation console iterations for decades, often attracting video gamers with exclusive titles and features.

Microsoft already owns a successful franchise like Halo, but with the Activision Blizzard deal, popular series such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft and the approximately 400 million monthly active players that come with them. Is added to the library.

The deal will make Microsoft the world’s third-largest gaming company in terms of sales, after Tencent (TCEHY) and Sony, the company said in a statement.

“The console war is intensifying,” Amir Anvarzadeh, market strategist at Asymmetric Advisors, wrote in a research note. “Sony will have a big challenge to face this war of attrition.”

According to the company’s latest revenue report, almost 30% of Sony’s revenue comes from gaming and network services. Investors may be concerned that Sony may lose to Microsoft in game content, especially if some of Activision’s titles are dedicated to Microsoft systems, according to Morningstar Research analyst Kazunori Ito. ..

“It’s important to get exclusive gaming content,” he told CNN Business Wednesday, saying the gaming industry is in a “transition” state as companies adopt the subscription model.

Microsoft was already looking to build a content library when more people were at home and games became a more attractive entertainment option, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. In September 2020, Microsoft acquired Bethesda Softworks’ parent company ZeniMax. The company’s studios produce acclaimed franchises such as “Elder Scrolls,” “Fallout,” and “Doom.” The latest PlayStation 5 is considered to be more popular than the Xbox Series X. , Sony is lagging behind the launch of a true rival for Microsoft’s Game Pass cloud subscription service. With this service, you can play various games for a monthly fee. Microsoft said Tuesday that it has more than 25 million Game Pass subscribers and “provides as many Activision Blizzard games as possible” on its Xbox and PC versions of the service.

“Sony itself is aware of the long-term limitations of its console-centric gaming business,” McCawley analysts said, but the shift to a new strategy would require significant investment from Japanese companies. there is a possibility.

“I thought the overall game / entertainment strategy was conservative,” analysts said Wednesday, which could have been diminished by the company’s “parallel efforts to other businesses and acquisitions,” including image sensors and electric vehicles. He added that he had sex. ..

“It’s interesting whether Sony will counter Microsoft’s aggressive move, but the price tag could be too high,” Macquarie analysts added.

Investors are already betting on which company will be scooped up next. Wall Street seems to think that Electronic Arts, which makes the super-popular Madden NFL franchise of soccer video games, could be the most likely target.

