Samsung leaks new notched tablet on its website





Best of all, Bixby’s Samsung support page may have given us the first official view of the company’s upcoming flagship tablet. The photos discovered by 91Mobiles show a familiar Samsung smartphone and an unfamiliar tablet. It has a display notch that Samsung ridiculed when it was first introduced on the iPhone X. According to reports, this new tablet is called Samsung Galaxy. The Tab S8 Ultra, and it may be announced as early as next month.

The design shown in the images on the Samsungs site addresses the unofficial rendering of the tablet released last October, the image leak from December, and the detail leak from WinFuture from this month. If you believe in these unofficial details, the Android tablet has a 14.6-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 2960×1848. The notch is believed to house two 12-megapixel selfie cameras. I’m not sure exactly what the second sensor is for, but other devices are adding ultra-wide cameras for group selfies.

Screenshot of the image on Samsung’s support page. Screenshot: Samsung.com

Internally, the tablet is believed to be running Qualcomms’ latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with an 11,200mAh battery, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. It is believed to include S-pen support, an optional 5G, and two rear cameras (a 13-megapixel main camera and a 6-megapixel ultra-wide).

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is reportedly at the top of the three tablet lineup, including the Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus. All three tablets run on the same processor and are rumored to support the S Pen Stylus, but the S8 Plus has a 12.7-inch OLED display and a 10,090mAh battery, while the base S8 is 11-inch. LCD and 8,000mAh battery.

There is no official announcement as to when the new tablet lineup will be available, but it is reported that the Galaxy S22 lineup will be available on February 8th, so watch these tablets come out together. Is not surprising. The announcement will be made at a very different time than its predecessor, which was released in late 2020.

