Apple reduces the value of Android smartphones due to trade-in of iPhone





Wednesday, January 19, 2022 1:27 am PST by Sami Fathi

Apple today lowered the estimated maximum price customers can get when replacing several different Android smartphones with iPhones. As part of the reduction of Android smartphones, Apple has also adjusted the price of certain iPad and Mac models.

Apple will display on its website the maximum amount a customer can get when replacing a particular device, such as an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch, with an Apple product. The prices listed are as high as possible, but the final trade-in price will depend on factors such as device condition.

Nonetheless, today’s price cuts for Android smartphones are noteworthy, with some price cuts being more important than others (prices reflect maximum prices, prices in parentheses are previous prices).

Samsung Galaxy S215G-260 dollars (325 dollars) Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G-325 dollars (435 dollars) Samsung Galaxy S20 + -205 dollars (275 dollars) Samsung Galaxy S20-150 dollars (205 dollars) Samsung Galaxy S10 + -170 dollars ($ 185) Samsung Galaxy S10- $ 150 ($ 160) Samsung Galaxy S10e- $ 120 ($ 130) Samsung Galaxy S9 +-$ 80 ($ 95) Samsung Galaxy S9- $ 65 ($ 75) Samsung Galaxy S8 +- $ 60 (No change) Samsung Galaxy S8- $ 50 (No change) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra- $ 405 ($ 545) Samsung Galaxy Note 20- $ 285 ($ 385) Samsung Galaxy Note 10- $ 175 ($ 235) Samsung Galaxy Note 9- $ 120 ($ 130) Samsung Galaxy Note 8- $ 45 ($ 65) Google Pixel 5- $ 235 ($ 315) Google Pixel 4 XL-$ 135 ($ 180) Google Pixel 4- $ 110 ( $ 150) Google Pixel 4a- $ 120 ($ 160) Google Pixel 3 XL-$ 50 ($ 70) Google Pixel 3-$ 45 ($ 55) Google Pixel 3a XL- $ 50 ($ 55) Google Pixel 3a-$ 50 (no change)

The price changes for Mac and iPad are as follows:

Baseline iPad- $ 200 ($ 205) iPad Air- $ 335 ($ 345) MacBook Pro- $ 1415 ($ 1630) MacBook Air- $ 530 ($ 550) MacBook (Discontinued)-$ 325 ($ 340) iMac- $ 1260 ($ 1320) Mac mini- $ 740 ($ 800)

To be on the safe side, the prices listed represent the highest trade-in price for your device. The actual value that Apple estimates when trading a device may vary, depending on factors such as the condition of the device. For more information on Apple’s trade-in program, see Apple’s website.

