2022 Porsche Taycan gets Sport Turismo Estate option





The Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo Estate Body Style is currently available throughout the range. Prices start at 73,650 for the entry-level Taycan Sport Turismo and rise to 140,080 for the 616bhp Turbo S model.

The Sport Turismo offers more cabin space than the Taycan saloon, and the higher roofline provides additional 45mm headroom for rear-seat passengers. The driver’s seat can also be raised an additional 9mm, and the rear end has been redesigned to improve access to the boots. The height of the boot opening has increased significantly from 434mm to 801mm, and the width has increased from 330mm to 543mm.

The exact trunk capacity of the Taycan depends on the specifications, but up to 446 liters of Sport Turismo is 39 liters more than a saloon can can collect. Folding the 60:40 split rear seats has a maximum capacity of 1,212 liters, and like the standard Taycan, the Sport Turismo has an 84-liter luggage compartment on the front.

The Taycan Sport Turismo is available in an optional panoramic sunroof with variable light control, allowing the user to switch between clear and opaque glass. The glass roof is divided into nine sections that can be individually controlled, and the driver can change each segment by sliding his finger on the infotainment screen.

Taycans powertrain options haven’t changed in a sport tourism format, from the 322bhp rear-wheel drive model to the dual-motor Turbo S Sport Turismo, which reaches 62mph in just 2.8 seconds. The Taycan 4S Sport Turismo offers the longest range of all, with a WLTP cycle of 309 miles.

Taycan Sport Turismo will receive the same updates as the rest of the 2022 products. This includes Android Auto integration, improved voice control, and an optional remote park assist system. This allows Taycan to park without a driver. Prices start at 73,650 and the four-wheel drive 4S Sport Turismo is priced at 84,830. The GTS version is 20,160 premium over the 4S, followed by the 117,670 Turbo Sport Turismo. At the forefront of the lineup is a variation of the Turbo S, with an asking price of 616bhp and 140,080.

Now read the latest information on the Porsche Panamera refurbished in 2023 …

