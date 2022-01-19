Nobody Saves the World is now available on Steam and Xbox





DrinkBox Studios has finally released the long-awaited action RPG game Nobody Saves the World on Xbox systems and Windows PCs via Steam. The title comes from the author of the popular platformer, Guacamelee !, and features a transforming mechanic.

The premise is that the player controls a blank character named Nobody and goes out to the open world to complete the quest. Equipped with a magic wand, he can transform into more than 15 different shapes, from magicians, ghosts, dragons, to eggs that leave a mark of mucus.

Each form has its own set of abilities that prevent anyone from participating in battles to explore hostile areas, dungeons, castles, etc. and save the world from the awakening of ancient calamities. The power to change shape is also useful in puzzles and can be transformed into a turtle to cross the body of water. You can also combine different forms of skill to do devastating damage to your enemies.

There’s also an upgrade system, and completing quests and challenges will give you XP and Stars, the in-game currencies you can use to unlock legendary dungeons of loot, new boss battles, enemies, and hidden treasure chests. increase. Merchants selling unique power-ups and numerous interactive characters also make up a significant part of the world. Each location is procedurally generated, providing a new experience and high reproducibility value each time.

The game also features an online co-op mode that allows players to team up with friends to make battles easier. A new game + mode is also included, allowing you to level up and revisit enemies targeted by new move sets.

According to Steam, saving the world is not supported by Intel’s integrated graphics. No problem with AMD APU (Fast Processing Unit) or any discrete graphics card. The game is currently available on Rs 512 with a 10% discount on Steam.

