Google’s dragon-scale solar roof shows growing demand for sustainable workspaces | Google





About 40 miles south of San Francisco, three futuristic structures rise from Earth. With its sloping roof covered with thousands of overlapping tiles, the building can be mistaken for the world’s most architecturally advanced circus tent.

In fact, these are part of Google’s new Bayview campus, which will welcome employees who are allowed this year’s pandemic and are located a few miles east of Mountainview’s existing headquarters campus.

According to the company, the completed building will have 90,000 tiles that form the solar skin roof, which designers call the Dragon Scale, which will generate about 7 MW or 40% of the campus’s electricity demand. I’m estimating. We see this as part of Google’s commitment to meet CEO Sundar Pichai’s commitment to operate all data centers and campuses on carbon-free energy by 2030.

Companies have never been under more pressure to track carbon emissions from regulators and make significant progress, and environmentalists and their employees have increased oversight of greenwashing. increase.

Demand for low-emission offices is higher than ever, according to several US architects spoken by the Guardian. This is especially true in California. In California, there are clear signs of a climate crisis, such as summer heat, droughts, and the annual wildfire season.

Eric Corey Freed, Sustainability Director at Architects Cannon Design, says the building is terrible for the environment. Buildings need to be repaired to resolve climate change.

Workers building a solar skin roof in Mountain View, California.Photo: Bloomberg / Getty Images

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, in the United States, buildings will consume about 40% of the country’s electricity in 2020 and account for 37% of the world’s energy-related CO2, making it one of the largest greenhouse gas emissions sources on the planet. There is also one. Emissions. This does not include all emissions from the refrigerant chemicals that maintain air conditioning systems and refrigerators with global warming potentials that are hundreds to thousands of times higher than carbon dioxide.

Designers need to consider building operations, embodied carbon in construction, such as material production, project construction, and emissions from offsite transportation of waste.

However, Freed is optimistic because it costs less to be sustainable.Think of solar [panels] Campuses and buildings are much cheaper than before, added Maria Papiez, director of sustainable design at Ewing Cole. It was really only for Google who had the money to do it in the past. And now it’s the cheapest form of electricity in some places.

In addition to dragon-scale solar panels, Google’s new campus also plans to install a geothermal battery underground to store heat to heat the building. Technology giant Asim Tahir told Grist that he is leading a sustainable energy strategy. The idea behind all Bayview innovations is to kick start this market in the United States by showing that it is possible, Tahir said. Google has collaborated with construction companies Heatherwick Studio and Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) on a project with SunStyle, a Swiss-based company that wants to expand its business in the United States by creating arrays of solar panels in multiple buildings in Europe. It is working.

I really like the idea of ​​a turning point, said Papiez of Ewing Cole. Once you have enough critical mass, you have this opportunity to actually tip over in the right direction.

The Dragon Scale produces nearly 7 megawatts of energy, which accounts for 40% of campus electricity demand. Photo: / YouTube / Google Real Estate

Chris Chatto, principal of architectural firm ZGF, which has focused on sustainability for the past 15 years, says that the number of clients demanding sustainable buildings has increased significantly. To be honest, he said, the amount of conversation in the last 3-6 months is probably the same as the amount of conversation in the last few years. ZGF is currently working with Microsoft, which also has a major goal of reducing carbon emissions. In a sense, he added, there was a more consistent signal and interest from the West Coast technology industry.

Architect Anthony Brower, a LEED Fellow and sustainability director of architectural firm Gensler, has seen this as well as the Big Tech giant. Some clients have very general demands, he said, they want to see sustainability integrated into their work. Other clients are very sophisticated and very specific about what they want.

Recruitment and regulation

Sustainable architecture not only contributes to global climate goals, but also competes for generation Z workers who are particularly interested in climate and want to work in a company that embodies their values. In addition, it is becoming a recruitment strategy. Even Google CEO Pichai said the move to renewable energy would help the company attract employees. If you don’t do this right, you won’t be able to attract talent, Pichai told Bloomberg. Looking at the younger generation now, I don’t see that they are choosing to work for a company that they feel is contaminated.

Freed agrees, employees often enjoy the experience of being in a more sustainable building than a traditional office, even if they don’t know why. This is because sustainable spaces are often filled with light and natural materials. As Fried said, the space is just right.

But this movement is not just about adopting and doing ethical things. As legislation and building codes are updated, companies face increasing pressure to put resources behind sustainable projects. By 2030, California aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% below 1990 levels. Companies also do not want to be punished for refusing to comply with laws that could be stricter in the future.

One of the main buildings on Google’s existing campus in Mountain View. Photo: JasonDoiy / Getty Images

ZGF architect Chatto says there are carbon emission laws that require building owners to essentially increase carbon efficiency, otherwise they will be fined.

These signals are changing the way investors think about buildings. At least some clients are aware that they will hold the building for 10 years. And when they want to sell, recover, and make a profit on their investment, he said, it could be a very, very different world 10 years from now.

One of California’s recent building codes could motivate businesses to move away from some of the most polluted building materials. In July, the state gave a green light to a large number of wooden buildings up to 18 floors high. Large quantities of small pieces of wood fused into strong slabs are known as a more sustainable alternative to steel and concrete and have been widely used in Europe for 20 years. Prior to the code update, California restricted large commercial timber structures to six stories and could not be used in many projects.

A large amount of timber presents an exciting outlook in California. This material naturally emits less carbon dioxide than concrete or steel, isolates carbon, pulls it out of the atmosphere like a tree, and turns a building into a carbon sink. Developed by SKS Partners and designed by Perkins & Will, California’s first multi-tiered, fully massive timber building, 1 De Haro, was recently completed in San Francisco. The combination of floor-to-ceiling glass windows and raw wood beams and ceilings looks warm and untouched. The project is zoned to some offices and some light industrial spaces.

Google promises to be carbon-free and aims for a bold feat. In particular, the goal is steep, as it is responsible not only for campus output, but also for the large data centers that house the servers. It’s worth noting that Google’s plans do not take into account the company’s scope 3 emissions and emissions that are tied to the company, but the company may not be able to control it. According to Grist, these include the manufacture, manufacturing materials and shipping of Chromebooks and Pixels. This isn’t cheating, but it’s a drawback of Net Zero Metrics and applies to all businesses.

To move the needle, architects continue to promote a sustainable workplace as a tool for change. According to Fried, working on sustainability is an exciting time and we can see these pressures rising. Companies are looking at these comprehensive trends and not only need to take them seriously, they also want to take them seriously.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/jan/19/google-dragonscale-solar-powered-roof-sustainable-workspaces The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos