Big Tech and the enemy spar over a bill to curb market power of the dominant Internet platform





Washington big tech companies and their critics are intensifying lobbying in Congress this week as key Senate committees are picking up bills aimed at dampening market power for dominant tech platforms.

Antitrust laws set to be considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday include major online such as Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN-1.99% e-commerce site and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG -2.50% Google search engine. It is forbidden to prioritize the platform. Their own goods and services to other companies.

Proponents say the dominance of the Internet by a small number of large companies will prevent small and medium-sized tech companies from gaining market share and hinder innovation. Large tech companies argue that the proposed law will prevent consumers and small businesses from providing free or low-cost services.

An advertising campaign called “Dont Break What Works” scheduled to launch on Wednesday includes one sponsored by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D., Minnesota) and Chuck Glasley (Minnesota) by the Computer & Communications Industry Association. , Targeting anti-technology initiatives. R., Iowa). The industry group represents Amazon, Google, Facebook’s parent companies Meta Platforms Inc., Apple Inc., and other technology companies.

Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar is a co-sponsor of American innovation and online law of choice, which is opposed by the largest tech companies.Photo: Tom Williams-Pool via CNP / Zuma Press

Americans received deliveries of their favorite products, found directions to local businesses, and turned to tech products to connect with loved ones, CCIA said on a dedicated website to break the law. increase. These bills can make all these things harder, more expensive, less convenient, and less secure.

Industry ads will be placed first in Washington, then in the home of senators such as the Judiciary Committee, and the trading group is ready to spend millions of dollars on the campaign, according to consultants involved. Stated. The legislative battle continues.

Dozens of smaller tech companies, including startup accelerators Y Combinator, Yelp Inc., and Sonos Inc, are asking the Senate to pass the bill.

The incentives offered by the dominant tech companies are preventing companies like us from competing in the proposal, the two companies said in a letter to the Senate on Tuesday.

Republican Senator Charles Ernest Grassley of Iowa, co-sponsor of innovation and choice online law in the United States, says he will not force the removal of popular services on technology platforms as long as they compete fairly. Photo: Michael Brochstein / Zuma Press

They quoted tactics to steal consumers from the innovative products of a vibrant market, such as keeping users away from competitors’ services or using private data to benefit platform-specific services. ..

Some non-Google, Apple, Facebook, and non-Amazon private sectors are finally starting to face potential retaliation.

Legislators who support the American Innovation and Choice Online Act are both civilians, businesses, and small Internet companies that tech companies such as Google and Amazon have unfairly abused market power to maintain control. He states that he is responding to concerns. They also say that the law does not force them to abandon popular services on technology platforms as long as they compete fairly.

A new group also launched on Tuesday, as a starting point for hoping for a broader crackdown on the largest tech companies to support the Klobsher Grasley bill. Its supporter, called the Tech Oversight Project, is eBay Inc. Includes organizations funded by Pierre Omidyar, founder of, and Chris Hughes, co-founder of Meta.

Outside the technology industry, a coalition called Small Business Rising is recruiting and training business owners to drive legislation at meetings with lawmakers and staff, representing the coalition and even co-director of a nonprofit organization. One Stacy Mitchell said the Regional Independence Institute.

Parliamentary members liken Facebook and Instagram tactics to the tobacco industry tactics. Joanna Stern of the WSJ will review both hearings to find out what tobacco control can bring to Big Tech.Photo Illustration: Adele Morgan / Wall Street Journal

Technology companies often counter these efforts independently through funding third-party groups.

Apple sent a letter to the committee on Tuesday saying the bill would endanger popular iPhone features and require the app to ask for consent to track users’ Internet activity.

The proposed law allows them to be narrowly tuned to achieve goals such as functionality, security, and privacy, and allow such services when needed, but Apple will find it difficult to meet those standards. Said.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Google’s Chief Legal Officer, Kent Walker, said the vague and drastic provisions of these bills were, for example, by restricting companies from displaying Google Maps directions in search results. He said it would break popular products.

Metaplatform declined to comment. Amazon says the bill will jeopardize the ability of other companies to sell in its market and warns that sellers will be collateral damage to lawmakers’ efforts from such three companies to other Amazon sellers. I quoted the letter.

The Connected Commerce Council, a non-profit organization that represents small business owners and is also funded by Google and Amazon, according to its website, has a big tech antitrust law that is a supplementary service to its high-tech platform. Claims to damage small and medium-sized enterprises that use.

The law by Senators Klobuchar and Glasley makes it illegal for Internet platforms to use their products and services at the expense of other platform-dependent companies. Mr. Glasley is a top Republican member of the Judiciary Committee, and Mr. Klobuchar chairs the Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Antimonopoly Act.

Newsletter registration

10 points.

A personally guided tour of the best scoops and stories every day at The Wall Street Journal.

The bill is being discussed by the judiciary, which has jurisdiction over antitrust laws, privacy regulations, and many Internet issues.

The Senate bill has 12 Republicans and 6 Democrats. A similar bill passed the House Judiciary Committee in June and was approved, along with other broader measures that forced the technology platform to sell its subsidies altogether.

Some house Democrats, including members of Google, Facebook, and California, home of Apple, have criticized these measures. House Democratic leadership did not bring them to vote in the meeting room.

The Senate will also consider legislation that will create new rules governing how companies such as Apple and Google operate app stores, but Thursday’s vote is not scheduled. The bill is partly aimed at reducing the fees that consumers are charged when spending money on third-party apps.

A group of companies dealing with popular apps such as Coalition for App Fairness, Spotify Technology SA, Epic Games Inc. and Match Group Inc. have said the bill will boost competition in tech giant-dominated markets.

A version of the bill was introduced in the House of Representatives in August, but it hasn’t progressed.

Share your thoughts

How do you think the federal regulations for big tech companies will change in 2022? Join the conversation below.

The outlook for the bill is uncertain. Many lawmakers in both parties believe that Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple are getting too big and powerful, but there is disagreement over possible solutions.

Republican lawmakers generally oppose government efforts to impose new regulations on US companies. Senator Mikely (R., U.S.), one of the key players in antitrust issues, said the current US law already has enough power to curb companies with too much market power. It states that it is giving to the antitrust department.

The law also faces significant resistance from a strong lobbying team in the tech industry.

Over the past few years, Google, Facebook, and Amazon have spent millions on lobbying in Washington to oppose Congressional efforts to enact strong new industry regulations.

No other company has spent as much lobbying in Washington as Amazon and Facebook during the first nine months of last year, according to the latest lobbying figures. They each spent about $ 15 million, according to records of public lobbying compiled by the Independent Political Center for Responsiveness.

The industry is also a major source of campaign donations to leaders of both parties. Employees from Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple donated a total of $ 12 million to the Joe Biden 2020 presidential election, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of campaign spending data. Along with Microsoft Corp., tech employees were the five largest sources of donations to Mr. Bydens’ campaign.

Write to Brody Mullins ([email protected]) and Ryan Tracy ([email protected]).

Copyright 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. all rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/big-tech-and-foes-spar-over-bill-to-curb-market-power-of-dominant-internet-platforms-11642586401 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos