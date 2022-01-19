A Bengal couple invites guests to Google Meet to deliver food via Zomato at a pandemic wedding





They meet online and the wedding will also take place online in the ongoing third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Only 100 guests will be physically present to meet Sandipan Sarkar and Aditi Das, who will tie a knot in the Burdwan district of West Bengal on January 24th. The remaining 350 guests will share the two links to attend the Google Meet wedding. , Because the platform has a limit of 250 people at a time. With Zomato as the delivery partner, guests will never miss a gorgeous food.

“I was infected with Covid and was hospitalized between January 4th and 14th. I didn’t want other guests from outside Birdman to attend the wedding in such a situation. We. Decided that sufficient precautions still needed to be taken. Aditis’s father was hospitalized. Sandy Panther Carr.

The West Bengal government limit has been relaxed from 50 guests to 200 guests who can physically attend the wedding. However, the couple still decided to proceed with the online wedding. This will allow guests from across the state and several from Bangalore to participate in auspicious opportunities.

The wedding date was postponed from last year due to the pandemic, and after re-establishing the date, the couple found themselves in a similar situation again during the third wave of the pandemic.

“Sandypan suggested this and thought people would laugh, but decided that we should set the trend first. Our family first decided why we should do this. I was informed that I was wondering. A pandemic that everyone can celebrate, said Adity Das.

“At first my mom and dad asked me a question, but when I saw people appreciate it, they accepted it. Now there are calls to congratulate us everywhere. It has been sent.

Gifts can be welcomed to couples via online shopping apps such as Flipkart and sent via digital payment platforms such as GPay.

The wedding dishes are elaborate for beginners and the main course includes pub dafish, mutton, chicken, naan, prao and rice. The platter has four desserts and includes two unique rosogoras for couples who are football fans of the club opposite West Bengal.

“Adity is a club fan in East Bengal, so we have red and yellow rosogora, but I’m a club fan in Mohumbagan, so the other type is red and green rosogora,” Sandypan proudly explains.

In addition to that, there is also paan. You can experience a hearty meal without actually attending the wedding.

For trendsetters Sandypan and Adity, couples can’t be happy because they want more couples to encourage them to follow in their footsteps.

Read again | Meet Aum Gucci, who imitates iPhone ringtones like a pro.Viral video

Read also | The woman is standing on top of Burj Khalifa again with the Emirates ad for the virus.There is also a huge A380 this time

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/trending-news/story/bengal-couple-invites-guests-on-google-meet-to-get-food-delivered-via-zomato-in-pandemic-wedding-1901552-2022-01-18 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos