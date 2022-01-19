The life of a startup is difficult.This little country shows that anything is possible





Famous for its picturesque beaches and dramatic landscapes, Croatia is also home to the fast-growing technology scene.

Image: Infobip

Great ideas can come from the most unlikely places. Vodnjan, with a population of just over 6,000, is a small town on the scenic seaside region of the Istria Peninsula in Croatia. With its winding cobblestone streets and sunbathing stone buildings, the unpretentious town isn’t the first place to associate with a fast-growing start-up, but it’s the birthplace of Croatia’s first technology unicorn, Infobip.

Founded in 2006, Infobip provides a variety of cloud communication services to telecommunications providers around the world. Headed by co-founders Silvio Kutic, Roberto Kutic and Izabel Jelenic, the company employs approximately 3,500 people in more than 70 offices worldwide.

Despite its impressive global reach, Infobip’s main office remains in the small Vodnjan, where the Kutic family has lived for over 500 years.

The concept that led to Infobip was introduced in 2001. The original idea was to act as a virtual community of Vodnjan’s inhabitants and to create a platform for local governments to communicate with their citizens. “It was like a CMS system, a virtual space where residents could subscribe and get information via websites, emails, SMS, etc.,” Kutic told ZDNet.

Five years later, Kutic advanced these early ideas, founding Infobip with an initial investment of 25,000 and borrowing it from his parents. Today, Infobip is worth more than a billion and specializes in customer engagement technology and omni-channel communication. The company recently acquired the global VoIP provider Peerless Network, outlining its international growth strategy and ambitions to expand into the US market.

Infobip co-founder Silvio Kutic.

Image: Infobip

The rise of Infobip is a testament to how far Croatian IT industry has progressed over the years, famous for starring in sunny beaches, music festivals and the Game of Thrones of the hit HBO series. We have supported a small country on the Balkan Peninsula. Global IT map.

Currently, one-third of Infobip’s employees are based in Croatia. The company achieved “Unicorn” status in 2020. Currently, Kutic says he is looking forward to an “era of exponential growth” throughout the Balkan Peninsula. “For people, this is part of this story and it’s very important to know that they have created something successful,” he adds.

Croatia is generally unrelated to London, Berlin and other European technology hubs, but is home to a vast pool of IT talent that is just beginning to develop, especially when it comes to software engineering.

Software development company Infinim is considered another Croatian technology success story. A strong team of 350 developers and specialists serve globally recognized brands such as Samsung, Universal, Coca-Cola, Bayer & Bayer and T-Mobile. Infinum has recently expanded to neighboring Montenegro and plans to invest more than 3 million over the next two years.

Infobip may be considered the first Croatian unicorn, but it’s not the only one. Rimac Automobili, an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, currently employs approximately 1,000 people. The company hopes to increase this number to 2,500 by 2023, while increasing its investment in R & D.

Infobip was founded with an initial investment of 25,000. Today, the company is worth more than a billion.

Image: Infobip

Such developments are a boon to Croatian technical experts. As companies like Infobip and Rimac Automobili create new employment opportunities in the fast-growing technology industry, the country has long struggled with skilled workers moving to other Western countries for employment. I hope to regain the “brain drain”.

Vedran Kontosic has been working as a developer at Infobip’s Vodnjan headquarters for the past eight years. The technical environment in Croatia is decades ago, when there were few opportunities for IT workers, computers were expensive, and developers had to decipher training manuals written in unfamiliar languages. He says it’s almost unrecognizable.

“When I started in the 90’s, everyone couldn’t afford a computer or the internet, so I had to study from textbooks in other languages, such as Italian. Now for the younger generation. The conditions are much better, “Kontosic tells ZDNet. ..

Kontosic said that the Croatian technology ecosystem, coupled with a technology company that is revitalizing the economy by increasing interest in technology and IT among young Croats and creating new skilled jobs for locals. I think it is getting more and more boosted.

Infobip is also investing in Croatian startup ecosystems, especially projects including artificial intelligence, robotics and FinTech.

For example, STEMI is an educational robot startup that aims to get children interested in technology while teaching them basic engineering and programming skills. Kutic hopes that such initiatives will bridge the gap between school education and the skills needed for tomorrow’s workforce, allowing young Croats to gain hands-on experience that can be applied in the real world. I want “They engage in projects, quickly learn, adapt and enter the global IT industry,” he says.

Infobip wants to extend these educational activities outside Croatia.

In May 2021, the company launched a startup tribal program. The program aims to accelerate the development of local startups by providing office space, connectivity to venture capital and accelerators, and access to Infobip’s products and services.

Ivan Burazin, Infobip’s CDXO.

Image: Infobip

The program already employs more than 70 startups from nearly 40 countries, many from Croatia and the Balkan Peninsula. “We are trying to support startups around the world. As someone running his own startup, I know how difficult and difficult it can be,” said Infobip’s Chief Development Experience Officer. Says Ivan Burazin.

With this program, the company is investing in a new generation of startups, ideally returning to the technology ecosystem as it matures.

While that approach involves playing long games, for Kutic, investing in the developing technology ecosystem will help Croatia and the wider Balkan region get the attention needed to further prosper. Is important for.

“The rest of the investment, growth, VC funds, etc. will definitely arrive,” he says.

