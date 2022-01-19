Google’s Pixel Notepad could be the long-rumored Pixel Fold





Google’s mysterious clamshell phone, long expected to be called the Pixel Fold, can be given a new, uninspired name. According to a 9to5Google report, the rumored device could actually be equipped with the much more boring Monica of the Pixel Notepad, which could actually be cheaper than what the Samsung Fold 3 ejects from the wallet. Yes, it’s accurate for a foldable phone-tablet hybrid that’s essentially a digital notebook, but it doesn’t hurt to ponder the creative name.

Google reportedly was considering the name logbook at some point, and in a nutshell, it’s also bland, leather for Wall Street investors in pinstripes suits. It looks straight from the 80’s commercial in the logbook made. The alleged Google fold has recently appeared in the Android update code under the codename “Pipit”. The system animation found in the Android 12L beta code reveals the design assets of a fairly rugged foldable phone similar to the Oppo Find N.

Concept image of Google Pixel Fold. WaqarKahnTech

More importantly, the 9to5 Google Report cites an anonymous and trusted source, claiming that the Google Pixel Notebook is priced at less than $ 1,799. Currently, $ 1,799 is a very specific figure for the unconfirmed phone offer price, which is consistent with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and puts more confidence in the rumors.

It’s strange that Google lowers the price of the Pixel Notepad below $ 1,799. This sounds a bit too aggressive for first-generation clamshell phones, but Google seems to be aiming to duplicate the same formula as the excellent Pixel’s $ 599 price tag. 6. In contrast, Samsung was initially destined for the Fold to reach the $ 2,000 range, which was too costly for most buyers. It took three years of improvement and research to polish the foldable process and reduce the price. Google learned from these mistakes and specialized in Samsung’s first foldable cell phone, from making Tensor chips that use the Exynos processor as a rough template to purchasing foldable OLED panels with UTG (Ultra-Thin). It seems to make great use of knowledge. Glass) technology.

Earlier rumors have been that Pixel brand foldable cameras will have a Tensor chip, but the camera hardware will be downgraded compared to the Pixel 6 Pro. But Google hasn’t said official words about the folding plan yet, so take all these rumors and discoveries with the help of skepticism. Also, even if the product is actually being secretly tested in Google’s hardware lab, the plans, especially its poor Pixel Notepad, are subject to change in the future.

Editor’s recommendations

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/google-foldable-rumors-pixel-notepad-name-low-pricing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos