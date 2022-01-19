Innovations that drive the overall rise of Chinese industry – OpenGov Asia





Indonesian President Joko Widodo emphasized the accelerating digital transformation of the country on five fronts. One is related to accelerating the expansion of telecommunications access, expanding digital infrastructure, and providing Internet services.

In 2021, the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology of the Republic of Indonesia built a digital infrastructure that includes all aspects. The ministry has also reorganized the radio frequency spectrum to optimize the quality of 4G network services, develop 5G networks, and succeed in analog switch-off (ASO) programs.

First, from the backbone layer, the ministry has carried out the deployment of paraparing fiber optic cable networks in both the western, central, and eastern paraparing, which is the year of evaluation of the use of paraparing so far. ..

Dedy Permadi, Spokesperson of Ministry of Information and Communications Technology

To increase the use of paraparing, fiber optics need to be deployed to connect fiber optic points that are not connected both on land and at sea. Meanwhile, Indonesia is currently using nine communications satellites, equivalent to 50 Gbps, for mid-level infrastructure provided by satellite capacity, 55% of which are used by the provincial government.

To meet the growing needs for satellite capacity, 2021 will include a series of construction processes for the SATRIA-I multifunction satellite with a capacity of 150 Gbps, including the construction of satellite and rocket components in France and the United States, and 11. there was. Indonesian Earth Bureau.

Meanwhile, at the Last Mile Layer, the ministry has begun working with mobile operator partners to build base stations (BTS) in 12,548 villages that still do not have access to 4G. The total number of BTS constructions includes 9,113 in the 3T area by the provincial BLU BAKTI and 3,435 BTS in the non-3T area by the mobile operator.

In addition to developing large-scale digital infrastructure, the ministry continues to ensure the quality of Indonesian telecommunications services. As a result, the ministry has completed the construction of a telecommunications monitoring center that measures quality of service (QoS) and experience quality (QoE) and follows up on public complaints related to service interruptions in real time. In 514 prefectures / cities.

The province will continue to develop the communications infrastructure based on the plans of the Digital Indonesia Roadmap. In 2022, the ministry will focus on completing development in the backbone layer up to the last mile.

As part of the 2022 development assessment, the development of digital infrastructure presents several challenges, including limited funding for development, especially in the 3T region (undeveloped, outermost, undeveloped). Therefore, the ministry has broken through the mixed lending scheme.

As OpenGov Asia reported, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said in a statement that digitization is one of the strategies to accelerate the transition to a new economy. He argues that digital technology has made it possible to strengthen coordination among economic stakeholders to speed up trade, create jobs and improve access to public services. This momentum must be used to drive the digital transformation process, he said.

The economy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is over $ 100 billion. By 2025, it is expected to triple in size to more than US $ 300 billion, according to the minister. E-commerce is the most important contributor to the ASEAN digital economy, followed by transportation and food delivery, online media, and travel. Apart from that, he emphasized that healthtech and edutech have emerged in promising areas. Indonesia’s digital economy is valued at US $ 44 billion, the highest in ASEAN, and is expected to grow eight-fold by 2030.

