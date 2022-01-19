Sony shares more than 12% tanks accordingly





Gamers will visit Sony’s PlayStation booth at the annual China Joy Game Conference in Shanghai on July 30, 2021.

Arjun Kharpal | CNBC

Sony’s share price in Tokyo fell by more than 12% on Wednesday after Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision.

Investors may be afraid of intensifying competition with Sony’s PlayStation division and the possibility that Microsoft will pull popular games from Japan’s leading entertainment platforms.

Sony is ahead of Microsoft in its portfolio of first-party games and can stay ahead of the console war. However, if Microsoft closes its acquisition of Activision, it will have a strong portfolio of hit games from the Call of Duty franchise to the World of Warcraft.

This content helps strengthen Microsoft’s subscription strategy for Game Pass, a monthly fee service that allows users to access their game libraries from a variety of devices. It is a rival of Sony’s “PlayStation Plus” and “PlayStation Now”.

If console makers own game studios, they often dedicate their games to their platform. Games like Call of Duty are currently available on both PlayStation and Xbox.

However, investors are afraid that Microsoft could remove these games from the PlayStation platform and provide US companies with more compelling content comparable to Sony.

“There is no doubt that this deal will weaken Sony’s position in the market,” Ampere Analysis’s game research director Pierce Harding Rolls said in a memo released Wednesday.

“Including the new release in the Xbox Game Pass of several major game franchises, including the Call of Duty, whether or not Activision Blizzard’s content is gradually limited to the Xbox platform and services, undermines Sony’s third-party business. We’re negotiating Call of Duty’s limited-time exclusive content, which is currently under threat. “

Overreaction?

Sony has been investing heavily in first-party exclusive content for several years, allowing it to bring exclusive hit games such as Spider-Man and The Last of Us to the PlayStation.

Meanwhile, we’re investing in virtual reality, and this month we’ve unwrapped a second-generation headset called PlayStation VR2.

Serkan Toto, Tokyo CEO of Kantan Games, a Japanese-based consultancy, said Sony will continue to focus on powerful content.

“Sony will continue to push for blockbusters, and there’s no doubt about that,” Toto said.

“I think the market is completely overreacting in Japan today,” he added.

Sony itself is far from Microsoft’s scale, but it’s no wonder it’s acquired. Last year, Japanese companies swallowed a few small studios, including Valkyrie Entertainment, the maker of the hit game God of War. Toto said Sony is likely to seek further acquisitions.

“Of course, Sony can fight back. They still have their own top in-house studios around the world, PlayStation continues to be a strong brand of games, and the acquisition is also on Sony’s cards,” he said. Said.

