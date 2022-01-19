Galaxy S22 Ultra Rumors: What to Expect for Samsung’s Next High-End Cell Phone





Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Samsung hasn’t launched a new Galaxy Note since 2020, but that doesn’t mean fans should lose hope. With rumors that the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a built-in stylus and a huge screen, Samsung’s next high-end phone could be the sequel to the Note we’ve been waiting for. Of course, if the rumors and reports turn out to be true.

We have to wait until Samsung announces the expected Galaxy S22 lineup to know what the new Ultraphone has to offer. Given that the Galaxy S21 series debuted in January 2021, about a year ago, the announcement shouldn’t be too far away.

Get the CNET Mobile Newsletter

Find the best mobile phones, apps and accessories in the CNET Mobile newsletter. Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Based on rumors and leaks, here’s everything you’d expect from a Galaxy S22 Ultra. In addition to the features below, the S22 Ultra is also expected to support both versions of 5G as well as its predecessor. See the Galaxy S22 Rumor Summary for an overview of what you might see from the entire Galaxy lineup.

Notebook-like design with a huge screen and built-in stylus

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra has the potential to get a new design with a box-shaped edge that is closer to the notebook series. This is due to a variety of leaks, including images from the Indian tech site Digit and the well-known leaker Steven Hemmerstoffer, known by Twitter’s alias @OnLeaks. A similar design can be seen in a promotional poster and a photo from the tech blog 91Mobiles, which is reportedly leaked on a new phone published by LetsGo Digital.

For comparison, here is a photo of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

But perhaps the biggest feature that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to inherit from the notebook is the included stylus. The Digit image shows a slot for Samsung’s S-Pence stylus. The renderings published by LetsGo Digital and 91 Mobiles also include a stylus drawn next to the phone.

If you need more evidence to suggest that the S22 Ultra comes with an S-pen and a new notebook-like design, these videos from Hemmerstoffer and YouTube channel Unbox Therapy claim to show a dummy unit in Samsung’s Galaxy S22 lineup. Please check. (The Unbox Therapy video has been delisted and re-uploaded to another channel.)

The Galaxy S21 Ultra was the first Galaxy S phone to support the S Pen, but it has no place to store the stylus and must be purchased separately. Based on the leak, Samsung seems to be able to change that by including an S-pen in the box this year and adding a storage slot to the phone itself.

Following in the footsteps of the S21 Ultra and S20 Ultra, the S22 Ultra is expected to be the largest phone in Samsung’s new lineup. According to leaks from trading sites MySmartPrice and leaker Ishan Agarwal, the Galaxy S22 Ultra could have a 6.8-inch screen with a dynamic AMOLED panel. It will make it about the same size as the current Galaxy S21 Ultra. Like its predecessor, it should also have the ability to increase the screen refresh rate up to 120Hz.

New P-shaped camera bump with better zoom

The Galaxy S21 Ultra (pictured) has a rectangular camera cutout, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra (not shown) is rumored to have a P-shaped camera module.

Sarah Tew / CNET

If you look at the leaked image above, you’ve probably noticed another outstanding feature: the new P-shaped camera bump. If the leak turns out to be accurate, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a redesigned camera module with multiple lenses. The current Galaxy S21 Ultra lens is housed in a rectangular unit, but Leak suggests that Samsung can choose the S22 Ultra’s P-shaped camera cutout.

However, one of the biggest improvements you can expect from the S22 Ultra’s camera is the zoom feature. According to another reputable leaker, Ice Universe (via SamMobile), the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature an improved periscope camera lens with continuous zoom. This should give you a clearer image compared to the S21 Ultra’s fixed camera lens.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be equipped with a 4-lens main camera like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but there are various reports on the resolution of the telephoto lens. Another post from Ice Universe (via GSM Arena) shows that the S22 Ultra comes with a 108-megapixel main lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 12-megapixel telephoto lenses. Leaks from MySmartPrice and Agarwal, on the other hand, suggest that the two telephoto lenses have a 10-megapixel sensor instead.

Processor, battery life and other important details

Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Samsung typically uses its own Exynos chip and Qualcomm processor for its mobile phones, depending on the region, and may use it this year as well. If the Galaxy S22 Ultra runs on Samsung’s new Exynos 2200 processor, it could be a gaming powerhouse. The chip includes an all-new graphics processing unit built in collaboration with AMD, which the company claims to significantly improve gaming and overall graphics performance.

In other markets, you may get a version of the S22 Ultra that runs on Qualcomm’s latest processors. This could mean that the US version of the S22 series will work with Qualcomm’s recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Chip makers say they should bring improvements such as the ability to capture 8K video at 30 frames per second and 30% faster graphic rendering.

When it comes to battery life, the S22 Ultra is expected to have a lot in common with its predecessor. According to a leak from MySmartPrice, the S22Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery, similar to the Galaxy S21Ultra, and is capable of 45 watts of fast charging.

Samsung Ultraphones usually have more memory and storage than their cheaper siblings. If Samsung maintains the same approach as last year, the cheapest version of the S22 Ultra could have 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Other options include a model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a high-end version with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Release date and price

Galaxy S21 Ultra (front) and Galaxy S21 (rear).

Sarah Tew / CNET

We don’t know when Samsung will release the Galaxy S22 lineup, the price of the new phone. Samsung announced the Galaxy S21 lineup in mid-January last year, but the Galaxy S20 family debuted in February 2020 and the Galaxy S10 series appeared in February 2019. Although the timing is different, Samsung may continue this pattern and announce new phones during February.

In terms of price, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be the most expensive phone in Samsung’s new lineup. What is not clear is exactly how much it will cost. The Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at $ 1,200 without trade-in for the device, so Samsung can offer the S22 Ultra at a similar price.

After all, the Galaxy S22 Ultra seems to be a potential successor to Samsung’s popular Galaxy Note. This could make it easier for Samsung to distinguish Ultra from the regular Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, but it won’t be known until Samsung announces it.

Currently playing: Watch this: Top 5 new rumors for Samsung Galaxy S22

5:45

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/galaxy-s22-ultra-rumors-what-to-expect-from-samsungs-next-high-end-phone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos