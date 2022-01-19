Google shares advice on site migration





Google has released a new video about site migration. John Mueller provided insights into how Google handles website migrations and how long it will take. The main points are that site migration can be difficult and that you need to make a comprehensive plan before migration.

The video starts with a question:

“We are currently migrating our site and want to rebuild the URL of our site. Is this risky?”

Site migration usually means changing the domain name. This is because the company has been merged with another company or rebranded.

Combining two sites is most important because you have to choose which URLs to keep and which URLs to merge into similar existing pages.

John Mueller replied:

“Unfortunately, this may sound like a small change in your website at first, but it’s not that simple for search engines.

In particular, search engines like Google store indexes on a page-by-page basis.

Therefore, if you change the address or URL of a page, you need to somehow transfer the data for that page. Otherwise, you will lose your data.

It doesn’t matter if you’re completely rebuilding your website or just removing the slashes from the end of the URL. These are all essentially site moves. “

John Mueller provides tips for site migration 1.Investigate options and potential benefits

Moving sites can be confusing, so it’s important to map one site to another and plan your move. One way to do this is to split the two sites into sections and see if the sections can map to each other.

From there, you need to map the URLs one-to-one, determine which URLs you can’t navigate to the new site, and resolve to a 404 response. This can be difficult if you have links that point to those pages. Therefore, it is important to plan thoroughly in advance.

Mueller advised:

“These changes are time consuming and have a ranking effect, so it’s a good idea to consider when to move.”

Screenshot of Google’s John Mueller

2. Make a list of old and new URLs

This is an important step.

According to John:

“… This tip will help you track and confirm your changes later.”

We recommend that you create a spreadsheet of URLs. This is easy to do with Screaming Frog.

Once you’ve set up the redirect and created the new URL, you can confirm your work by uploading a list of old site structures to Screaming Frog so that you can crawl the URL.

this is,[モード]>[リスト]Select and[アップロード]You can easily do this by clicking the drop-down menu tab and selecting the type of file you want to upload.

Screaming Frog crawls the old URLs in the list, showing which URLs are redirected to the new URLs, which URLs are not redirected, and returns a 404 page not found error response code.

The 404 URL may be a URL that did not reach the new site (unless it was intentionally removed).

You need to determine if 404 is the correct response (or was it intended to be), or if the URL was unintentionally excluded from the site migration and needs to be mapped to a new URL.

Related: The ultimate guide to URL structure suitable for SEO

3. Implement the migration

Mueller advised:

“301 redirects all old URLs to new URLs and updates all internal references such as:

Link Form Structured Data Site Map and Robots.txt File “

Related: Site Migration Issues: 11 Potential Reasons for Slow Traffic

4. Monitor the migration

Mueller advised to use the Search Console for this.

“Check for redirects on every page. In Google’s search console report, the most important pages change quickly, and as the system reprocesses the rest of the pages, the changes should slow down.”

Mueller warned that it could take several months to complete this last part. He talked about how it can take months to determine the quality of the entire site. Google basically needs to learn what a site is, including the quality of the site, and understand where it fits on the Internet.

John recommended leaving the redirect for at least a year.

In my experience, you may need to consider leaving the redirect for more than a year. The reason is that when the redirect is removed, the old URL that points to the link from another site becomes a broken link.

You can create an outreach to contact the site that links to you and ask you to fix the link to point to the modified URL.

However, it should be noted that this type of outreach can be counterproductive, as some sites may decide to remove the link altogether for a variety of reasons. I have.

Also, you can never be confident that all inbound links have been updated, as there may be links you don’t know about. Therefore, to avoid creating chained redirects, you may need to keep these redirects in place so that they can be updated if some URLs change again.

Chain redirect means that an old URL is redirected to another old URL, itself redirected to another old URL, and then to the final URL. Over the years, this creates a chain of redirects that can cause crawl problems.

Site migration is difficult

As Mueller advised, it’s important to plan ahead. Map similar pages together and be aware of the fairness of links from inbound links. Site migration can result in a loss of search presence on your site, but it is not necessary if you are ahead of a complete migration plan.

CitationWatch John Mueller Provides site migration tips

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/how-to-migrate-a-website/433907/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos