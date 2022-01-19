Get ready for the new Tech.eu event in 2022! Dive deeply (online) into FinTech on March 9th and bring together EuropeanTech in Brussels on May 17th.





We launched Tech.eu over 8 years ago and have become the top destination for all of Europe’s Tech News and Insights. We are also strengthening our operations and editorial teams to continue building the leading media and market intelligence companies that are now part of Webrazzi. family. At the same time, we recognize that more is needed to record the ups and downs of the European innovation ecosystem and bring them together to learn from the best and brightest, especially in these times.

To that end, we are expanding our team to create top quality industry events for the European technology sector and beyond in the coming months and years.

We start with an online event centered around FinTech, one of Europe’s largest and fastest growing sectors. In 2021 alone, about $ 26 billion was invested in FinTech startups and scale-ups in Europe, but in many ways I feel this is just the beginning. But opinions about it vary and that’s a good thing.

Tech.eu Online: Fintech

On Wednesday, March 9, key FinTech entrepreneurs, investors, practitioners and thinkers will meet to discuss the present and future of the European FinTech ecosystem. Global leaders and up-and-coming challengers come together to share their views on how new technologies, market dynamics and business models will shape the future of financial services.

We’ll share more information about the agenda with the speakers shortly, but sign up to receive notifications about upcoming Tech.eu Online: Fintech events and the data-driven insights we’ll provide along with them. We are also keen on partnerships, so don’t be shy!

Tech.eu Summit

Things are getting even better with the first Tech.eu Summit on Tuesday, May 17th. If health progresses well and everyone is safe, more than 1,800 people can gather in Brussels (Expo) to measure the temperature of European Tech.

For most accounts, it’s growing crazy, but that doesn’t mean that the European innovation ecosystem will not face many major challenges in the future. Join us in May in Brussels for a high-level conversation about our position and what will happen next.

We’ll talk more about the Tech.eu Summit later, but you can also subscribe to be notified about this event and upcoming events (yes, we have big plans). If you are interested in sponsoring or partnering with our event, please contact us now!

We are very excited and can’t wait for you to join us for a ride.

If you haven’t registered yet, sign up for Tech.eu here to stay up to date.

