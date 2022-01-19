Microsoft: Microsoft HoloLens 2 Mixed Reality Headset Now Available in India





Microsoft has announced that the HoloLens 2 mixed reality headset is now available in India. For those who don’t know, mixed reality blends the physical and digital worlds that cover the spectrum from augmented reality to virtual reality, allowing them to coexist and interact in real time. According to the company, headsets reinforce the work of front-line employees in areas such as manufacturing, automotive, healthcare and education. HoloLens 2 is an enterprise product and is available in India from authorized commercial resellers Softline and Team Computer. The Microsoft HoloLens 2 headset is also available in Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Austria, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan. According to a study commissioned by Microsoft, HoloLens 2 achieved a return on investment (ROI) of 177% over three years, improving employee health and safety, business continuity, customer experience, and customer performance. .. Mixed reality enables future business, including skill gaps, by enabling simulated on-the-job training, optimizing operations and efficiency through real-time insights and visual guidance, and driving innovation at the intelligent edge. Helps solve industry challenges. According to Microsoft, integrating HoloLens2 with Mixed Reality Business Applications, industry ISV solutions, and both new and existing Azure services will make HoloLens2 a powerful device for both businesses and employees. We are in a new era of computing, where the digital world goes beyond the 2D screen and into the 3D world. HoloLens 2 helps businesses and their employees complete critical tasks faster, more safely, and more efficiently, creating new ways to connect with customers and partners. Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer of Microsoft India, also addresses the challenges of specific local industries by enabling features that help businesses become more competitive and innovative on a large scale.

