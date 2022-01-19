16 influential lessons that every leader should learn from the tech giant





Technology giants such as Apple, Amazon, Tesla, and Google are common names because they provide the products and services that customers want (sometimes even before they know they want them). Their success did not happen overnight or by accident. Rather, the deliberate choices made by the leadership teams of these companies have led to success over and over again.

Not all companies can become the $ 1 trillion global giant, but all corporate leaders can see and learn the practices that have brought big tech companies to their current location. These lessons can be particularly important and influential for companies that are also part of the technology sector. Below, members of the Forbes Technology Council share some important lessons that leaders can (and should) learn from the powers of innovation.

1. Take a horizontal approach to development

Horizontal focus or platform focus is better than vertical focus every time. A common factor shared by tech giants is the ability to leverage a platform approach, quickly leverage initial investment in a single product, and enable horizontal use in multiple ways. This approach does more than release capital. And more importantly, it frees up the human bandwidth and concentration needed to create innovative solutions to influential problems. –Gautam Shah, Healthcare Changes

2. Focus on customers rather than competition

We provide products that understand our customers better than our competitors and improve their lives. Too many companies spend more time getting to know their competitors than their customer journeys. Innovative companies are well-based on their customers’ challenges, problems, desires and needs. –Stacey Shulman, Intel

3. Understand the importance of trust

Trust is very important if you lose the trust of your consumer base. It has a big impact on the success of your business. Apple recently announced a privacy campaign to regain consumer confidence. Amazon’s trust is based on customer service and the ability to deliver products within seemingly hours. Google’s trust factor is data aggregation, and Tesla’s trust factor is their technology. -Amanda Drenberg, COMMB

4. Establish a pioneer spirit

Work on constant improvement, experimentation and innovation on every initiative. I emphasize the importance of creating a pioneer spirit for leaders to continue to succeed. As Jeff Bezos said, you have to experiment patiently, accept failures, sow seeds, protect saplings, and double when you see customer joy. -JR Belardo, DUO DIGITAL LLC

5. Consider what the market needs in the near future

Forget what you know today and get ready to start from a completely different perspective. What do future customers want in five years? What does your child want to know five years from now? What will the world need in five years? Out of every recession, innovation is exploding. I got Uber, Airbnb and WhatsApp from the last recession. So what are you going to create now? -Christian Pawn, DuPont

6. Grow ideas from all the crossbars on the company ladder

Ideas are singular, but innovations are plural. Villages are needed to turn ideas into innovation. As a leader, you must create an environment where ideas from all aspects of IT can be nurtured. Invest in ideas that have solid business benefits. If some of them are clicked, the company is taking advantage of its true potential. And for ideas that weren’t, you’ve created lessons learned. That win-win! –Satya Jayadev, Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

7. Give the team time to experiment and learn

Providing developers time to experiment and learn within the context of the product is just as important as spending time on more formal assigned tasks. The best organizations know that the time spent learning and input leads to better production and output in the long run, which may never have happened in a larger and more structured environment. You can create innovation. –Guru Hariharan, CommerceIQ

8. Don’t stop taking risks

One of my takeaways from working at Microsoft is that I can’t keep investing in innovation and rely on the glory needed to create the right employee mindset. Milked dollar boxes (Office and Windows) to secure resources to spend time pursuing new product areas such as Xbox and Bing. Basically, you can’t stop taking risks. -Garry Wiseman, Nautilus, Inc.

9. Don’t let fear bind you to the status quo

Celebrate what you have learned from your mistakes. Innovation is not a magical idea that comes true overnight. Rather, they do not accept the status quo, always focus on the better, and have an insatiable desire to do great things through consistent creativity, lack of fear, and lack of confidence in the ability of the team to execute ideas with a strong sense. It is a culture that is. What they are doing is special. –Lewie Dunsworth, Nuspire

10. Follow the principles of design thinking with a human-centered approach

All digital natives are an index of design thinking that follows the principles of design thinking within the innovation ecosystem. Carefully and continuously, they take a human-centered approach and empathize with the needs of their users. They have a powerful systematic approach to facilitating expansive thinking and are always ready to experiment with prototyping. Continuously evolving! -Hari Saravanabhavan, Concentrix

11. Keep an eye on your purpose

Tech giant leaders run hypothesis-driven businesses. They know the result they want to reach, but sometimes they don’t know what the best way to get there. They have a theory and try it, then they inspect and adapt until they reach their goals. Many traditional companies waste time creating and executing plans, rather than monitoring goals and pivoting immediately when needed. -Laureen Knudsen, Broadcom

12. Accept the failure of the road to innovation

Amazon has a philosophy of setting goals for the S team, which looks like the company’s top leadership. There is also a meta goal of achieving 70% of the set goal. If you aim higher, your sandbags; below, you are not running. A culture of innovation must accept failure. We put the best people on our most difficult problems, and these are the ones most likely to fail. Failure cannot affect career growth. –Anurag Gupta, Shoreline.io

13. Learn from both successes and shortcomings

You can’t just focus on innovation and best practices. Looking for missed opportunities and room for improvement can help leaders keep an eye on the same pitfalls and, in some cases, avoid them. It’s like a retrospective of agile development. Decide what to start, stop, or continue. Get started to increase innovation. Stop doing things that are worthless. Continue to create value. -Windy Nicholson, Equifax

14. Maintain resilience through reinvention

Don’t be afraid to improve or restart your product as needed, even if it means a review of your entire business model. The giants became giants as they realized they were lagging behind and disrupting the market, adapting to customer preferences and continuing to reinvent. In today’s rapidly evolving world, its reinvention is the greatest guarantor of resilience. –Gaurav Aggarwal, Avanade Inc.

15. Focus on providing transformative experiences

The general things we can learn from big tech companies can be summarized by sharing a quote from Henry Ford. All tech giants have come up with a ready-to-use approach that casts doubt on the status quo, focusing on delivering innovative user experiences. -Selva Pandian, DemandBlue

16. Take care of your people

Google’s corporate environment seems to be the gold standard that every company is aiming for. Compensation packages and employee benefits make this company a dream company. Investing in compensation infrastructure will confirm ROI through retention of talent. -David Barber Devargas, Planos

