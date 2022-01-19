Bharatpe News: BharatPe’s Ashneer Grover voluntarily takes a vacation from the company





Bangalore: Ashneer Grover, co-founder and managing director of BharatPe, has decided to take a voluntary vacation until the end of March amid growing controversy over his benevolent leadership style.

FinTech startups said in a statement Wednesday, so far the board has accepted the Ashnias decision. The company will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer Suhail Sameer, who was appointed in August.

In the first week of January, an anonymous handle on Twitterbongo babuhad posted a SoundCloud link to a male audio clip allegedly Grover.

Employee over the phone after missing an initial public offering of Nykaas. Grover initially tweeted that the audio clip was fake and some scammers were trying to force him to $ 240,000 in Bitcoin. That same week, the audio clip was removed from Twitter, and SoundCloud and Grover deleted the tweet claiming it was fake. Glover said he deleted the tweet because the original clip was removed from Twitter and SoundCloud. On January 9, ET reported that Grover and his wife Madhuri Grover sent a legal notice to Kotak Mahindra Bank on October 31, 2021 for not funding Nykaa’s IPO. A Mumbai-based lender responded to ET’s question on the matter and said it would take appropriate legal action against Glover. Investors on the BharatPes board met with Grover last week to discuss the issue and future course of action, two people familiar with the talk told ET.

On January 16, ET reported on Glover’s past indiscretion and failure, and the silence of his company’s board of directors. The next day, ET also reported an email showing spats with MD Harshjit Sethi of Sequoia Capital India in August 2020, asking further questions about Glover’s actions.

In a report last year that BharatPe partnered with 44-year-old NBFC Centrum Finance to obtain a banking license, sources told ET that corporate investors were not happy with Glover’s benevolent leadership. .. By August 2021, he had become Managing Director of BharatPe, and the recently hired Suhail Sameer assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Find a story of interest Grover and Bharat Pe are also involved in public and court battles over a Pe suffix with Flipkart’s rival PhonePe.

BharatPe is one of India’s well-funded fintechs in the startup ecosystem and recently raised $ 370 million in a round led by Tiger Global.

