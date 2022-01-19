Exclusive: Google Improves Adult Advertising Policy Enforcement





On May 8, 2019, a sign is drawn outside the Google office near our headquarters in Mountain View, California, USA. REUTERS / PareshDave // ​​File Photo

Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com

register

January 19 (Reuters)-Google of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) announced this week that after Reuters found ads for high-risk investments in adult toys, liquor and search engines, it’s an age-appropriate advertising policy. Announced that the enforcement will be improved immediately. Blocked under efforts to comply with UK regulations.

In September last year, the UK began enforcing regulations aimed at protecting children from online tracking. In response, Google has begun changing service-wide settings in Europe and elsewhere for users under the age of 18. One of the measures advertised in August was “Expansion of safeguards to prevent age-sensitive advertising categories from appearing in teens.”

Specifically, search giants use automated tools to verify that ads related to categories such as alcohol, gambling, and prescription drugs aren’t logged into your Google account or are over 18 years old. I made it invisible to the users who have been logged in.

Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com

register

Technology companies face the challenge of cracking down on vast services, and Google’s enforcement was inadequate, according to online advertising forums and posts to two advertisers.

Advertisers seeking anonymity for fear of retaliation from tech giants saw a significant drop in sales as Google’s search engine correctly blocked ads from signed-out users and incorrectly allowed competitors’ ads. He said he was dissatisfied with what he had done.

Last week, an ad was displayed to sign-out users of leveraged trading, cholesterol drugs, sex toy retailers, and a major grocery store promoting vodka products, according to Reuters.

“There is a policy that limits where certain age-sensitive ad categories are displayed,” Google said. “The ad in question is mislabeled, and in this case it should be restricted in delivery. We are taking immediate steps to address this issue.”

I didn’t elaborate on the adjustments.

Google’s advertising rivals such as Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook (FB.O) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) either completely ban many categories of age-sensitive ads or limit their exposure to minors. It puts the advertiser responsible for targeting ads in the way they do. .. Facebook and Microsoft did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

The UK Children’s Code requires online services that meet 15 design and privacy standards, including restricting the collection of locations and other personal information to protect children. Google said filtering for age-sensitive ads is at the core of code compliance.

After reviewing Reuters findings, the advocacy group 5Rights Foundation, which campaigned for regulation, discovered its own instance of dating and drug ads in logged-out browsers. The group said technology companies need to publish regular internal investigations on how well they adhere to the code and its own policies.

“We have to be careful about safe cleaning,” 5Rights said. “Technology companies need to take action to support their claims and demonstrate how they comply with regulations, especially in the early stages of implementation.”

Google did not respond to comments. The company refused to share detailed information with Reuters about how often age-sensitive ads failed to block.

In November, the UK Information Commissioner’s Office announced that it had contacted Google, Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and other social media, streaming and gaming companies to confirm code compliance. The review is underway, privacy regulators told Reuters.

Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com

register

Report by Palais Dave; edited by Kenneth Li and Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Principle of Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-google-improve-enforcement-adult-ads-policy-2022-01-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos