How Digital Technology Can Improve Sustainability Games





Our new research highlights the significant impact of digital technology on an organization’s sustainability agenda. In addition to its benefits, digital can also pose a risk to sustainability. Here are three areas that companies should consider when implementing digital transformation and building sustainability strategies.

Digital strategy and sustainability are becoming more and more important and intertwined. In a recent survey of 400 executives from various industries and regions conducted by Bain & Company and the World Economic Forum, 40% of respondents said that digital technology has already had a positive impact on sustainability goals. I think there is.

Today, digital technology is used to measure and track sustainability advances, optimize resource use, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and enable a more cyclical economy. But digital technology also enables innovation and collaboration. Design, layered modeling, and digital twin artificial intelligence (AI) are some of the powerful tools that enable the next wave of climate change solutions. Internet of Things-enabled sensors, blockchain-based authentication, data sharing platforms, and gaming apps are examples of technologies that facilitate collaboration across the value chain and align participants with common metrics and goals.

But in addition to many advantages, digital also has its drawbacks. One in ten people surveyed believes that digital technology represents a risk to sustainability. They are particularly concerned about their impact on mental health and wellness, data privacy, future skills, diversity and inclusiveness. It is important to mitigate these issues now. 200 years have passed before we fully responded to the effects of the first Industrial Revolution on climate. The impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution has an exponentially fast impact on us.

Lessons from the world of sports

Strategies for building sustainability need to explain both the strengths and weaknesses of digital technology. Executives who integrate digital technology and sustainability see this transformation as a three-part game plan and benefit from creating effective, coordinated teams across offensive, midfield, and defense. increase.

1. Unleash creative attacks

Continuing the attack harnesses the positive energy of digital and sustainability. It begins by updating your strategy and focusing on how digital technology can help create a more sustainable future for your company and industry. At the heart of that strategy is innovation that addresses the customer’s raw needs, demonstrating the essence of what customers want in new products and services, economic and operational models. Recognize the importance of collaboration when developing that strategy. How can your company have a positive effect on all stakeholders? And how can you work with your industry value chain participants to achieve exciting goals?

Three years ago, Olam International, a global agribusiness company with annual revenues of about $ 27 billion, launched AtSource with ambitious efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reduce waste and improve farmers’ livelihoods. We have taken a big step in helping us reach our goals. , A breakthrough digital sustainability platform. With AtSource, customers can track the origin of their products, measure their environmental and social impacts in their supply chains, and gain insights on how to make better impacts. Customers can see the journey from more than 20 raw material sources to factories across more than 60 supply chains, often tracking crops to specific farmer groups and measuring the environmental footprint of specific crops. , Departure point, and destination can be calculated.

Top 10 Ways Companies Are Using Digital to Improve Sustainability

Image: Bain & Company, World Economic Forum

2. Strengthen the midfield

In football, good midfielders work together to launch attacks and support defense. Many organizations are already aware of the value of understanding these basics correctly. Allows you to measure impacts in areas such as CO2 emissions to reach your sustainability goals. Using that data, organizations use tools and algorithms to optimize operations to lay the foundation for a circular business model that seeks to minimize environmental impact and reduce economic waste. It can be introduced. Organizations with superior data and tools enhance their ability to make faster and more effective decisions and support new ways of working with more diverse teams and communities.

The relationship between measurement, optimization, augmentation and waste reduction combines advanced analysis, machine learning, frontline input and continuous feedback to improve inefficient orders and reduce waste. This is evident from the experience of Grupo Bimbo, a $ 16.6 billion baking company. This approach worked so well that the company was able to improve forecast accuracy by 20% to 50%, reduce product waste by 50%, and significantly improve front-line worker satisfaction.

3. Strengthen your defense

Defense manages risk. Organizations are increasingly using forecasting tools to protect their business operations and enhance risk management. When COVID-19 hit, a major retailer built a hub that brings together data from heterogeneous internal and external sources and makes it accessible to teams across the company. This allowed us to make informed decisions in real time, protecting both employees and customers during uncertainties and difficult times.

The more data-driven organizations you have, the more important it is to properly manage the privacy and security of your data. While system protection is essential, there are other risks, such as how the data is used and the ethics and integrity of the AI ​​algorithms and platforms used by many enterprises today. Perhaps the biggest concern for executives is the impact of automation on their employees’ work. As with creating promising new career paths, improving employee skills is essential to ensure that you are trained to succeed in the age of automation.

To build a sustainable digital future, you need to manage all aspects of the game at once. Offense, midfield, defense. This is the only way to leverage digital to provide the innovative, collaborative and sustainable solutions we need today, while recognizing and managing the risks that digital may pose in the future.

Written by

James Anderson, Partner, Bain & Company, Inc.

Gregory Kaimi, Partner; Environmental, Social, Governance Champion, USA, Bain & Company

