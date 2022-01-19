Xiaomi 11T Pro and OnePlus 9RT: Compare Indian specifications, features and prices





The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G was launched in India with an impressive feature set at a low price point. The device competes fiercely with the recently launched OnePlus 9RT smartphone. This is a bit more expensive than the 11T Pro.

Some of the main highlights of the new 5GXiaomi phone are a 120Hz 10-bit AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120W fast charging, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and a triple rear camera. Here’s a quick comparison of both premium smartphones to help you decide which one is better in terms of specs.

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Specifications and Features

Display: The newly launched Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro features a 6.67-inch full HD + 10-bit true color flat AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, Dolby Vision, up to 1,000nit peak brightness, and up to 480Hz touch. Is the sampling rate. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62-inch full HD + Samsung E4 AMOLED display with up to 1,300 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300Hz touch sampling rate, full DCI: P3 color gamut coverage, and HDR + support. increase.

Processor: Both smartphones draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with the Adreno 660 GPU. There is also support for liquid cooling technology for better heat dissipation.

RAM: Xiaomi 11T Pro and OnePlus 9RT are available in India with two options including 8GB and 12GB.

Storage: Both smartphones are available in 128GB and 256GB storage variations.

Rear camera: The new Xiaomi phone has a quad camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 wide-angle sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f / 2.2 camera with a 120-degree field of view (FoV). There is also a 5 megapixel telemacro camera that supports autofocus. Users will be able to record 8K video and slow motion video at 30fps. Xiaomi has added about 50 director modes including cinematic filters, audio zoom, video pro mode, magic clones and more.

The OnePlus 9RT, on the other hand, has three cameras on the back. The setup consists of a 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera that supports OIS and EIS. This is assisted by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Supports 4K video recording up to 60fps, super slow motion up to 480fps and time lapse. Other features include Night Mode, Pro Mode, Raw, Filter, Audio Tracking, Long Exposure Mode, Movie Mode and more.

Front camera: The OnePlus 9RT has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 main camera that supports EIS. The Xiaomi 11T Pro has a 16-megapixel self-camera that can also be used to create time-lapse videos. Both devices offer a night mode dedicated to selfies. These phones can be used to shoot 1080p video.

Battery: The latest Xiaomi phones have a larger battery capacity compared to the OnePlus. It has a large 5,000mAH battery. The company ships a 120W charger with the device and claims to be able to fully charge the phone from 0 to 100 percent in 17 minutes.

The OnePlus 9RT has a 4,500mAh battery and the brand comes bundled with a 65W quick charger. The latter, according to OnePlus, takes 39 minutes to fully charge the device.

Software: OnePlus 9RT ships with Android 11 with Oxygen OS 11. You can also get the same Android OS on your Xiaomi phone.

Connectivity and Security: Both premium smartphones offer about the same connectivity options. The OnePlus 9RT has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The new Xiaomi 11T Pro has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi 11T Pro and OnePlus 9RT: Compare Indian Prices

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G in India starts at Rs 39,999, which is for the basic 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB configuration will sell for Rs 41,999, while the 12GB + 256GB model will cost Rs 43,999. The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is already on sale and can be purchased from Amazon, Mi.com, the Mi Home Store, Mi Studios, and other offline retailers. For launch offers, Citi’s bank card and EMI options have an immediate discount of Rs 5,000.

The OnePlus 9RT, on the other hand, starts at Rs 42,999 in India. This price is for 8GB + 128GB storage options. The price of the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is 46,999 rupees. OnePlus offers its customers a 6-month free Spotify premium and a 4,000 rupee discount on Kotak and Axis Bank credit and debit cards. At Amazon, SBI Bank cardholders can get a discount of 4,000 rupees.

