Google warns about “harmful consequences” from the proposed Senate bill





This week, the Senate Judiciary Committee will begin discussions on two bills submitted last summer. But big tech companies like Google and Apple aren’t very happy with the impact of the bill on the operation of their business.

The American Choice and Innovation Online Act and the Open App Markets Act prohibit companies from giving preferential treatment to their products and services on their platforms. This may level the competition for competing services and give users more choices. However, neither Google nor Apple agrees that this will benefit consumers.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Google’s president of international affairs, Kent Walker, explained why he believes the law has “harmful consequences.”

According to Walker, the bill is detrimental to tech leaders, and Americans “may have worse versions of products like Google Search and Maps, which are irrelevant and useless.” .. In addition, if consumers aren’t using Google’s products that have built-in security and privacy protection, it could lead to an increase in cyberattacks, he said.

Finally, Walker argues that it may also limit the functionality of apps such as search and maps on the best Android phones. He bans us from giving you integrated, high-quality results, even when you prefer them, just because the bill “may provide competing answers to other companies.” May do. “

Apple makes similar claims about the Open App Markets Act. This requires a platform that allows apps to be installed from outside the default app store. Apple said in a letter (via 9to5Mac) that this would undermine security and privacy protection, repeating previous discussions about sideloading on iOS.

This bill puts consumers at risk because of the real risk of privacy and security breaches. In addition to making it nearly impossible to defend your privacy and security protections, the bill will actually allow predators and scammers to completely circumvent Apple’s privacy and security protections.

This workaround is possible because the bill requires that software be installed directly from the Internet in a way that bypasses “sideloading,” or Apple-designed privacy and security protection. This includes human reviews of all apps and updates for all apps.

Both Google and Apple argue that the law benefits competitors but puts consumers at risk. They suggest that the Senate Judiciary Committee should not “judgment in a hurry” and amend the bill to address these concerns before moving forward.

