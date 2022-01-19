What is your favorite notch?Samsung accidentally leaks new flagship Galaxy tab





I was mocked when the display notch first appeared on the iPhone X, but Samsung’s opinion on the notch seems to have changed from one extreme to another, as I think it’s not too bad for tablet devices. is.

The above photo, discovered by 91Mobiles, is easily displayed on Bixby’s Samsung support page, showing the notched design of the company’s next flagship Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Notch on Samsung smartphones has appeared in the past, but this is the company’s first flagship tablet device.

The small notch sits at the top of the display when facing sideways and is said to accommodate two 12-megapixel selfie cameras. The second sensor can be super wide for group selfies. Perhaps Samsung prioritizes ultra-thin bezels that don’t provide enough space to house the cameras, or the company consciously places them prominently in the notches as a form of visual branding. I have selected.

Coincidentally, the notched screen is vaguely reminiscent of the display of Apple’s latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, whereas on Apple’s Mac the notch always stays at the top of the screen, whereas the tablet. Then the notch will switch depending on the location. At the orientation held.

Apple is working to reduce the size of the notch on successive smartphone models, and the iPhone 14 Pro can completely replace the size of the notch, prioritizing display drilling and pill-shaped notches. It is expected. For Apple tablets, the company chose Touch ID as the power source for devices that couldn’t do the same as the Face ID sensor, completely avoiding the notch on the iPad Pro model by hiding the camera sensor in the bezel. Instead, buttons such as the iPad mini 6.

MacRumors has seen the concept rendering of future iPads with a notch placed at the top of the display when the device is held vertically. Apart from the fact that the source was unreliable, we don’t expect Apple to adopt a tablet design that already compromises the unobstructed display. Apple may also take into account various iPad use cases, with users switching the screen orientation of tablets more often than smartphones.

Samsung’s Upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Rendering (Image Credit: @OnLeaks) The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a bottom-screen fingerprint sensor, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 14.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,960 x 1,848. Is said to be. Android tablets are expected to have up to 16 GB of RAM, up to 512 GB of storage, support for the S stylus, and optional 5G support.

Ultra devices are considered to be the top-class devices in the three tablet lineup, including the Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus. All of this could come along with Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 smartphone series at the rumored launch event next month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2022/01/19/samsung-puts-a-notch-on-its-next-tablet/

