Dow introduces innovative technology and sustainable solutions at Automotive World 2022





Tokyo, January 19, 2022 / PRNewswire / -Dow (NYSE: Dow) is an innovative event for the sustainable development of the automotive sector at Automotive World 2022, which will be held at Tokyo Big Sight from January 19th. We are exhibiting technology. As an advanced automotive technology show, it combines multiple exhibitions and conferences covering key topics in the automotive industry.

Patrick MacLeod, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dow Toray, Global Director of Geographical Development at Dow, said: Consumer Solutions “Dow, with 100 years of experience in the transportation industry, continues to improve and expand its product portfolio to support customers’ transformation into EVs and AVs and improve reliability, safety and performance. We are a global hub for mobility solutions, helping our customers reach their goals with new solutions that also provide increased sustainability. “

The company’s highlight at Automotive World 2022 is Dow’s materials science expertise in vehicle electrification as the official materials science partner for Jaguar TCS Racing. Dow played that role in Jaguar Racing’s second-place team finish at the 2020/2021 Formula E World Championship, helping Jaguar push the boundaries of sustainable mobility with performance-enhancing materials. From the Expo booth, Dow presents its expertise and commitment to the e-mobility and transportation industry through the MobilityScience platform. The MobilityScience platform is tailored with advanced products and a wide range of services to meet the needs of specific customers in a variety of polyurethane, acrylic and specialty chemical applications. And silicone.

Innovative solutions for e-mobility customers

The Dow specific solutions on display include materials that support ADAS. Electronic Control Unit (ECU); Products for batteries and power electronics to manage thermal, adhesive, sealing and throughput challenges and provide reliable protection and shielding. A solution for automotive lighting to enable safer driving conditions. Array material used to support electronic devices.

In ECU and battery solutions, DOWSIL EC-6601 Electrical Conductive Adhesives are designed for reliable performance and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) in a variety of transportation, communications, and consumer electronics applications. It is a next-generation material. It combines strong shielding against electromagnetic interference (EMI) over a wide range of frequencies with long-lasting mechanical and conductive properties.

For ECU and ADAS thermal control, Dow announces the DOWSIL TC-45XX CV series gap filler. Automotive electronics bring greater value to vehicle safety, reliability, performance, and comfort than ever before, resulting in high temperatures that can reduce the functionality and reliability of modules over time. I am. Dow continues to develop and expand its portfolio of silicone thermal conductive gap fillers with varying levels of thermal conductivity. This provides significantly improved dispenseability and consistent performance for more reliable applications in harsh automobiles in hooded environments.

DOWSIL TC-45XX CV series solutions include DOWSIL TC-4515 CV, DOWSIL TC-4525 CV, DOWSIL TC-4535 CV to provide reliable cooling solutions for modules such as engines and transmission control units. Is designed for. New thermally conductive gap filler for automotive power and sensitive electronic vehicle applications.

Meanwhile, DOWSIL EA-4700 CV Adhesive is Dow’s new silicone solution for transportation assemblies. This adhesive is durable, provides quick, room temperature adhesion. The DOWSIL EA-4700 CV uses a new formulation technology to eliminate the need for thermosetting ovens while still exhibiting a fast curing profile with moderate open time. The use of plastic substrates in transport assemblies is becoming more prevalent as this new advanced assembly solution can quickly bond adhesives to traditional metals and plastics such as aluminum, PBT and PPS due to the properties mentioned above. Complement that.

Sustainable impact of advanced technology

Through its product launch at Automotive World 2022, Dow demonstrates its commitment to meet the needs of low-carbon mobility through cutting-edge materials science and technology and close collaboration with customers. Dow’s company-wide commitment is to reduce annual net carbon emissions by an additional 15%, by about 30% by 2030, and by 2050 to reduce carbon neutrality.

For more information on Dow’s solutions for transportation and e-mobility, see Automotive and Transportation Solutions |.Dow Jones Industrial Average

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset consolidation and scale, focused innovation, and key business positions to deliver profitable growth. Our goal is to be the most innovative, customer-centric, comprehensive and sustainable materials science company with the goal of providing a sustainable future for the world through materials science expertise and collaboration with partners. That is. Dow’s portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones provides a wide range of differentiated science-based products and solutions to customers in high-growth market segments such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Offers. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow achieved sales of approximately $ 39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or our company mean Dow and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

