Apple’s U.S. Education Store now requires institutional confirmation to purchase discounted items

Apple is currently requesting that US customers be active students, teachers, or staff at educational institutions in order to access educational discounts on their products.

Previously, little validation was required for customers to purchase products through Apple’s educational store in the United States. Apple’s educational stores offer iPad and Mac models at low prices, making them more affordable for students, teachers, and staff who use them for educational purposes.

The store is accessible to everyone, so it’s possible that some customers, even non-educational customers, used it. This could have led Apple to implement stricter rules for US stores.

As seen on Reddit, Apple in the United States is now requiring current students, teachers, and staff to qualify for education discounts through UNiDAYS. UNiDAYS is a website dedicated to offering discounts on products and services to educational institution customers by confirming admission to the institution.

Apple previously implemented the same approach in educational stores in other countries such as India and the United Kingdom. At the time of this writing, Apple’s Canadian education store remains open and customers can purchase discounted products through UNiDAYS without having to qualify.

