The latest Google Play services and Play Store updates bring some improvements to Android devices

Google recently launched details of the new features in the monthly Google Play system update after deploying new builds over the years without mentioning changes. The support page highlights the December 2021 and January 2022 change logs, with the latter improving timezone management and adding support for new daylight savings transition changes in some countries. The company has updated the page again to reflect the enhancements provided by the latest Play services and Play Store updates.

The first changes discovered by Droid Life include the ability to manually add site and app login credentials to Google Password Manager, improved ways to log in to Android TV using an Android phone, and supported Android. Contains a new detection flow on the device. Changes in major OS updates. Below are all the changes that are part of the January 2022 update for the Play Store and Play Services.

account management

[Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, Wear OS] Improve your Google Account support experience on Android by providing users with more relevant content based on entry points.

Security and privacy

[Phone] Adding a password allows you to manually add your app or site credentials to Google Password Manager.

support

[Auto, Tablet, TV, Wear OS, Phone] New user detection flow on supported Android devices. Describes the new features of major operating system updates.

utility

[Phone] With the Android TV update, users will have access to a new way to sign in to their TV using their Android phone.

[Phone] A new version of the Contact UI update will allow users to opt in to consent.

wallet

[Phone] Users can search for the agency they are looking for without having to manually scroll.

[Auto, Tablet, TV, Wear OS, Phone] Some eligible cardholder users use SMS validation by default.

Developer services

New developer features for Google and third-party app developers. The app supports advertising, analytics, diagnostics, machine learning, and AI-related developer services.Sign in with Google user interface improvements

All of the above changes are part of the Google Play service v22.02.03 and Play Store v28.8, which started migrating to Android devices last week.

The long-awaited January update for Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released

Hopefully it will provide a much more stable experience

