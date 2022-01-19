Apple’s Covid-19 Booster Man Date is the best I’ve ever seen





Earlier this week, Apple told employees at both headquarters and retail stores that they needed to get a Covid-19 booster shoot. This is due to an internal email reported by The Verge.

Employees must get a booster shot within 4 weeks of getting the qualification. Or, you should take frequent tests before entering an Apple retail or corporate office. Unvaccinated employees are also required to submit a negative test result before employment after January 24th.

“Because of the reduced effectiveness of the primary series of Covid-19 vaccines and the emergence of highly contagious variants such as Omicron, Booster Shot will get the latest information on the Covid-19 vaccine to protect against severe illness. Became part of the market, “said Apple Mail.

Basically, Apple informs employees that “fully vaccinated” means getting a booster shot. In particular, Apple does not threaten to dismiss unvaccinated employees or ban their employment. Both are measures taken by other companies.

Apple’s approach is important because of its size and influence. It has the ability to shape the way other companies respond to the changing circumstances of a pandemic.

For the past two years, Apple has served as one of the best indicators of how Covid-19 is impacting different communities. The company actively monitored the situation in the area and did not hesitate to close retail stores in the area when the incident surged.

Meanwhile, Apple is struggling with a “return to the office” strategy. Mandating employees to receive boosters seems to be a step towards a wider reopening of the office-which is being promoted by Apple.

Like many tech companies, Apple has delayed returns several times as new variants increase cases. Apple announced in December that it would postpone the forced return to the office indefinitely, promising to give employees 30 days of head-up. In addition, Apple employees are asking the company to take a more flexible view of remote work.

As one of the most valuable and iconic companies in the world, Apple’s strategy to bring people back to the office is being carefully watched. In this case, the company is pressing employees to take booster shots while stopping drawing the red line.

There are two important lessons here. First, Apple is adjusting the definition of “complete vaccination.” This is important because the immunity provided by current vaccines becomes less effective over time. In addition, new variants have been shown to be more contagious and avoid their immunity. This is not much different from influenza, which requires a new vaccine each year.

Apple’s stance is basically to want employees to be fully vaccinated to protect everyone. That means getting a booster shot. If you do not get a booster, you will not be considered fully vaccinated and you will have to follow the same guidelines as employees who have not been vaccinated with approval.

In that case, you must prove that you are negative to Covid-19 before you come to work. This is a reasonable compromise that every company should consider as a model. This is also the type of approach that helps to get it back to normal.

Another lesson is that Apple isn’t threatening to dismiss an employee, even if it’s not vaccinated or boosted. Instead, you should test employees who haven’t taken booster shots.

Obviously, companies like Apple have a duty to employees and their customers to do what they can to keep people safe while in the office or store-even if some of them specialize in medical care. Even if you resist the best guidance of the house.

Sociologists and epidemiologists will spend years discussing why the Covid-19 vaccine is so controversial. Therefore, we will skip the discussion here. What’s more interesting to me is that Apple avoids the unpleasant step of taking a tough attitude towards its employees, even if they believe something is best for them. Instead, it creates boundaries that emphasize that protecting the health of all stakeholders is a priority. That’s exactly what every company should do.

The opinions expressed by Inc.com columnists here are their own, not Inc.com's.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inc.com/jason-aten/apples-covid-19-booster-mandate-is-best-ive-seen-yet.html

