Police warn about Google search fraudulent ads disguised as bank hotline numbers-Mothership.SG

Since December 2021, at least 15 victims have been prey to such scams, including a fake bank hotline with a loss of at least S $ 495,000.

Fraud includes fake Google Search ads that users see when they search for a bank contact number.

How do these scams work?

Scammers post ads on Google Search that show your bank’s contact number.

Victims who search for a bank contact number on Google search will see fraudulent ads in the first few search results.

Image from SPF.

These fraudulent ads provide fake contact numbers for victims to contact.

Believing that these are real bank hotlines, victims call the numbers shown in the ads and talk to scammers impersonating bank staff.

Impersonate a bank teller

In this case, they share the reason for contacting the bank, and then the fraudster tells the victim that there is a problem with their bank account, credit or debit card or loan amount.

The fraudster then asks the victim to temporarily transfer funds to the provided bank account or pay an unpaid loan in the name of solving a bank account or credit or debit card problem. Instruct to.

In some cases, the victim receives an SMS containing a header that looks more authentic by disguising the bank header.

SMS claims that the bank was promoting the resetting of the victim’s bank account as part of the Lets Fight Scam campaign by the Fraud Prevention Center and Singapore Police, or the victim needs to send money for early loan settlement. State that there is.

Image from SPF.

Victims found themselves scammed when they contacted the bank through a real hotline to confirm their new bank account number, or when the bank confirmed the reason for the large remittance.

May be more dangerous now

This fraudulent method can become more dangerous after recent OCBC phishing scams have become prominent in the news.

Customers who receive a suspicious SMS are advised to contact the bank for confirmation and search for the bank’s phone number.

However, he could then become the victim of this Google search scam that seduces victims with fake bank numbers.

What should I do?

Police advise the general public to always check the authenticity of the information using the official website of the bank or the number printed on the back of the card issued by the bank.

Also, do not transfer funds to strangers’ bank accounts or disclose personal information, bank details, or OTPs to others.

However, if you find yourself in such a situation, report any fraudulent transactions to your bank immediately.

If you have information about such crimes, please call the police hotline (1800-255-0000) or send them online at www.police.gov.sg / iwitness.

If you need urgent police assistance, dial 999.

Top image of SPF.

