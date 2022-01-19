Reduced risk of cell therapy manufacturing through downstream innovation





“But in this area, there are only a limited number of automated solutions that truly meet the needs of the market, specializing in compounding, filling and finishing,” said Katie Schneider, director of Global Commercial Lead, at Terumo BCT. Dalip Sethi, Director of Science Issues, said. ,You told me.

Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (BCT), a U.S.-based medical technology company and a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Terumo Corporation, has developed downstream technology to automate the final stages of manufacturing autologous cell therapies. Focusing on innovation.

The final prescription is considered one of the most important steps in the manufacturing process of autologous cell therapy, but many developers still perform this process manually, they said.

“In order to expand the manufacture of medicines, automation is needed. The solution needs to maintain the survival rate of the product as much as possible so that the cells can proliferate in the body. This is even more complicated with self-made products. One product is one. Therefore, due to the small batch size, it can be difficult to find an automated solution.

“The challenge is to keep the drug unique at ultra-low temperatures and maintain product viability from the filling / finish stage to injection. The complex final formulation step involves the addition of precooled antifreeze and the low temperature of the cell product. Includes. Short time to freeze. This may limit the batch size of the drug. “

Restrictions on manual approach

According to Terumo Team, when adding precooled antifreeze, the process is carefully followed by mixing the cells with dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) and slowly adding the chill plate so as not to harm the cells. Must be managed.

Managing the addition of DMSO, accurately dispensing to a particular bag, sealing the bag, and maintaining batch records can lead to errors. In a manual process, customers lose cell viability, experience fluctuations in operator-related products, and experience contamination from open events. And data logging errors.

The Terumos automatic finia system, launched in 2020, supports this final step.

The Finia system uses a mixing and cooling assembly of cells, buffers, and DMSO to automatically adjust the temperature of the product according to your protocol. The system dispenses exactly the required amount into the three product bags and the QC bag. Finally, the system removes air, seals the product bag for downstream cryopreservation, and records the export procedure in batch records. This makes this process much more scalable as the manufacturer manages the increase in patient numbers.

In this process, Terumo found that the product maintained more than 90% cell viability after thawing. Finia’s hands-on time is typically 6.4 minutes, but 56.7 minutes when run manually.

