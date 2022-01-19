Apple and Google challenge US antitrust bills affecting the App Store





Apple and Google are defensive as Congress is considering a new antitrust proposal. In the proposal, both companies may have missed a favorable app store fee. Over 40 other technology companies, including Y Combinator, endorse the proposal. Something is being loaded while loading.

Apple and Google have continued to defend themselves in the promotion of strict new antitrust laws in the United States.

If two major bills co-sponsored by Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota pass parliament, tech giants could face huge financial losses.

In a letter to Klobuchar that Bloomberg saw on Tuesday, Tim Powderley, Apple’s senior director of government affairs, said the open app market law, initially announced in June, puts consumer safety at risk. I warned you.

If the bill is passed, users will be able to “sideload” apps from third-party sources to their phones, undermining the advantages of Apple’s App Store on iPhones and Google’s PlayStore on Android devices. Both companies may miss the fees that app developers charge to place their apps in their stores.

In his letter, Powderly argued that Apple has strict security standards for apps that it allows on mobile phones, and that downloading apps from elsewhere puts users at greater risk. ..

“After years of turbulent years of witnessing multiple social media controversies, long-ignored risk whistleblower claims against children, and ransomware attacks disrupting critical infrastructure, Congress protects privacy and security. It’s ironic to deal with it by making it much more difficult. An American’s personal device, “he wrote.

“Unfortunately, that’s what these bills do.”

Meanwhile, Google’s head of legal affairs, Kent Walker, published a blog post on Tuesday to warn of app store regulations, and last summer, along with the U.S. Innovation and Choice Online Act, “Handicaping U.S. Technology Leaders. … could threaten America’s national security. ”

The latter set of proposals prohibits companies from using their platforms to prioritize their products over competitors. In fact, this may prevent Google from placing its own services such as Google Flights, Google Travel, and Google Maps at the top of search engine results.

On Tuesday, a coalition of more than 40 small tech companies, including search engine DuckDuckGo, Q & A website Quora, and Silicon Valley startup factory Y Combinator, signed a public letter in support of the Choice Online Act, “dominant technology. Companies are other companies that compete. ”

But Google’s Walker wrote that lawmakers shouldn’t “rush to make decisions.” You are free to innovate. ”

Insiders approached Apple and Google for comment.

