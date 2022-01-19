New iPhone SE likely to be released in April based on production period





According to information shared by display industry consultant Roth Young, Apple suppliers will begin manufacturing display panels for the third-generation iPhone SE this month, with final device assembly expected to begin in March.

Based on this production period, Young believes that the third-generation iPhone SE is likely to be available in late April, or at the latest in early May. The iPhone SE will always be available in the spring, with the original model launching in March 2016 and the second-generation model launching in April 2020.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently tweeted that Apple will be hosting a spring event announcing the new iPhone SE and other new hardware. Last year, Apple held an event on April 20th, announcing the new iPad Pro with AirTag, M1 chip and 24-inch iMac model, the new Apple TV 4K, and the purple options for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

The 3rd generation iPhone SE is expected to have the same design as the current iPhone SE, including the 4.7-inch display. The main new features rumored for this device include the same A15 Bionic chip and 5G support as the iPhone 13 model.

Apple 5G SE model that will start panel production from this month. Phone production may start in March. This means that it will be available from late April to early May and may ship in late April or early May. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 19, 2022

Young has proven to be a reliable source of display-related information for future Apple products. For example, last year he claimed exactly that the new iPad mini has an 8.3-inch display with the home button removed. He also first reported that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will feature ProMotion displays.

The iPhone SE with a larger 5.7-inch display could be released in 2023, and the "iPhone SE + 5G" is also rumored.

Apple will release a fourth-generation iPhone SE with a larger 5.7-inch display as early as 2023, according to display industry consultant Roth Young, who has proven to be a reliable source of future Apple products. intend to do something. The 4th generation iPhone SE was previously rumored to be available in 2024, but Young says it’s likely to be released in 2023.

The new iPhone SE will reportedly be released in the first quarter of 2022.

According to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, Apple plans to release a third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of 2022. If this time frame proves accurate, we can expect the device to be released by the end of March. As previously rumored, TrendForce said the new iPhone SE will continue to be a mid-range smartphone with added 5G support: from a product development perspective, Apple …

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new iPhone SE model in 2022 and 2023.

According to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to launch two new iPhone SE models over the next two years. In an investor note seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that Apple has two new iPhone SE models planned for 2022 and 2023, respectively. The 2022 iPhone SE was reportedly launched earlier this year, with 3GB of memory, and in 2023 …

The new iPhone SE is nearing launch as suppliers begin preparing to ship

According to industry sources quoted by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes, multiple component suppliers in Apple’s supply chain are preparing to ship the third-generation iPhone SE, which is due out in the first half of 2022. The full report hasn’t been released yet, but the paywall preview looks like this: VCM suppliers haven’t seen a reduction in new iPhone orders: VCM (Voice Coil Motor) …

The 2022 iPhone SE has 5G, but the design hasn't changed. A major update is scheduled for 2024.

The upcoming 2022 iPhone SE will win 5G technology and an updated A-series chip, but it won’t feature major design changes, Leaker Dylandkt reflects many of the previous iPhone SE rumors he heard today. Said. Rumors of the third-generation iPhone SE have been confused over the last few years, as some of the information was directed towards a major redesign with an iPhone 11-style look …

The iPhone SE 3 is reportedly scheduled to go on sale in early 2022 and is in pilot production. Tuesday, December 21, 2021 4:37 am PST by Sami Fathi

Trial production of the third-generation iPhone SE will begin in the near future as Apple’s suppliers and supply chains are preparing for mass production of new mobile phones, which are reportedly scheduled to launch early next year. is. MyDrivers today reports that pilot production, a stage in the supply chain before mass production of devices, will soon begin …

The iPhone SE 3 features the iPhone XR design with Touch ID and is rumored to be Apple's last LCD smartphone.

According to the Chinese site MyDrivers, Apple’s 3rd generation iPhone SE will be the company’s last iPhone with an LCD display, featuring an iPhone XR-like design with Touch ID. According to the machine translation of the report, the design of the 3rd generation iPhone SE is based on the iPhone XR, with a Touch ID fingerprint scanner and LCD built into the side buttons …

Gurman: New iPhone SE and more are likely to appear at Apple events in March or April

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in a “Power On” newsletter today that Apple’s first 2022 event is likely to take place in March or April. According to Garman, the new iPhone SE, which supports 5G and has a faster chip, is likely to be unveiled at the event. “Apple’s first virtual event in 2022 will take place in just a few months and could take place in either March or April.

ProMotion is expected to continue to be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro model, rather than expanding to the entire lineup.

According to revered display analysts, only the finest iPhone 14 models will be equipped with Apple’s ProMotion display technology, continuing the tradition set in the iPhone 13 Pro. Ross Young, who has many detailed and accurate information about Apple’s future products, said in a tweet that ProMotion has not been extended to the entire iPhone 14 lineup and will remain. ..

A bug in Safari allows websites to track recent browsing activity in real time [Updated]

According to a blog post shared by browser fingerprint service FingerprintJS on Friday, a bug in WebKit’s implementation of a JavaScript API called IndexedDB could reveal recent browsing history and even IDs. In a nutshell, this bug allows all websites that use IndexedDB to access the names of IndexedDB databases generated by other websites during a user’s browsing session.

It is rumored that the new iPad Air with A15 chip, 5G, center stage camera, etc. will be released this spring.

Apple has the same features as the 6th generation iPad mini, including the A15 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera that supports the Center Stage, 5G for cellular models, and Quad-LED True. We are planning to release the generation iPad Air. According to the Japanese blog MacOtakara, tone flash. Citing a reliable source in China, the report is on the new iPad Air …

6 rumored Apple products you’re unlikely to see this year

Much has been said about what consumers can see from Apple in 2022, but the company is also not expected to be announced for at least another 12 months, and in some cases longer. We are also working on some rumored products. Of course, it assumes they will be released altogether. Apple is working on many potential products, some of which will never see the light of day in the end. So …

AirPods Pro 2 May Launch New Accessory Ecosystem

Recently leaked images suggest that Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro may arrive with a new series of accessories. The allegedly leaked photo of the next-generation AirPods Pro obtained by MacRumors showed a charging case with a metal loop on the side for attaching the strap. Apple hasn’t used this design on other AirPod models and it’s unclear why it’s added to this …

Netflix again raises prices for all plans, with 4K streaming at $ 20 per month

Netflix today updated the price of streaming plans, making all services more expensive. Currently, the basic plan costs $ 9.99 per month, the standard plan costs $ 15.49 per month, and the premium plan costs $ 19.99 per month. The basic plan is $ 1 higher than $ 8.99 per month. With this plan, users can only watch on one screen at a time, which is limited …

Developer Introduces Tesla’s Apple CarPlay Workaround

Owners of the Tesla Model 3 rely on workarounds to implement Apple CarPlay in their cars in the absence of signs of official support (via Tesla North) from Tesla. Apple CarPlay and Apple Music support is one of the most requested Tesla features, but there’s no indication that Tesla is willing to implement Apple CarPlay in the vehicle, and Polish developer Michael Gapiski solves the problem himself. Did…

Top story: iPhone 14 Pro rumors, iCloud private relay controversy, iOS 15.2.1 release, etc.

Hole punch? pill? Punch and pill? Rumors about what the front camera system of the iPhone 14 Pro will look like are evolving rapidly, and it seems likely that we’ll get a novel but potentially controversial design later this year. Other major stories this week included confusion and controversy about disabling iCloud Private Relay for some T-Mobile customers …

