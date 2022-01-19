a16z, Avenir and Google Support South African Mobile Game Publisher Carry 1st for $ 20 Million Rounds – TechCrunch





Carry 1st, a publisher of South African social games and interactive content across Africa, has raised $ 20 million in Series A extensions led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). This is the first investment in a16zs for a company headquartered in Africa (the company previously invested in Branch and Zipline, a company with operations in Africa but headquartered in the United States).

Carry1st is also invested by Avenir and Google, the latter being checked a second time by the African Investment Fund.

Several prominent individual investors participated, including Nas and the founder of Chipper Cash, SkyMavis and Yield Guild Games.

The same investor doubled their investment in the company in this round, an extension of the Series A Carry 1st procured from Riot Games, Konvoy Ventures, Raine Ventures and TTV Capital last May.

Andreessen Horowitz’s general partners David Harbor and Jonathan Lai will join Carry 1sts’ board of directors as observers.

Cordel Robbin-Coker, Lucy Hoffman and Tinotenda Mundangepfupfu founded Carry 1st in 2018. A South African-based company with a team of 37 people in 18 countries now wants to use this additional capital to expand interactive content across Africa.

The company started as a game studio, conceptualizing, developing, and launching mobile games, from system design to artwork and engineering. Over time, it switched to a hybrid model, adopting the publishing role and handling distribution, marketing, and operations.

Carry1st co-founder and CEO Robbin-Coker told TechCrunch that Carry1st has focused primarily on the publishing sector since it hybridized.

The three-year-old company has signed seven game publishing agreements from six studios around the world, including Tilting Point, the publisher of Nickelodeons SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, which Carry 1st recently launched in Africa. Others include Crazy Labs and Swedens Raketspel. This is a studio that has been downloaded over 120 million times throughout its portfolio.

Carry1st said it will provide a full-stack publishing solution to handle partner user acquisition, live operations, community management, and monetization.

We offer a full suite of services starting with distribution and partnership. From short-format advertising videos to statistics, we help you create custom marketing materials and customize your content to resonate with individuals from different countries, Robbin-Coker said.

It also runs the game and monetizes it. So we built a monetization engine to make it easier for users to pay for the content they need across Africa.

It also enhances regional monetization through built-in payment solutions that allow customers to pay via various local payment options such as bank transfers, cryptocurrencies and mobile money.

Shortly after finishing the Series A round, Carry 1st launched an online marketplace for virtual products. This marketplace, called the Carry1st Shop, allows users of Carry1st games to purchase virtual merchandise such as airtime, mobile data, entertainment vouchers, grocery vouchers, and game currencies.

The company said game revenue increased 90% month-on-month from the second half of last year. Given that since the pandemic, both the Apple Store and the Google Store have seen tremendous growth in game volume and revenue (game apps accounted for about 70% of total App Store revenue last year). Of course.

The company’s online marketplace is aware of even faster growth, especially among users in South Africa and Nigeria.

Carry1st will use this money to expand its content portfolio, grow its product and engineering teams, and acquire tens of millions of new users against the backdrop of this revenue growth in gaming and marketplace products.

The company said in a statement that it intends to acquire more users by expanding to collaborative game development with the studio. We are also looking at the possibility of developing an infrastructure to support play-to-earning games in Africa and entering web3.

Cryptocurrency tokens such as SLP, AXS and MANA are used in play-to-earn games. They are withdrawn into a crypto wallet and exchanged for another cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, or ultimately for statutory banknotes used in the real world. Carry1st wants to create on-ramp and off-ramp (a platform to convert fiat money into crypto and return it) and accept crypto at the market point of sale.

When thinking about Carry1st, we want to be a major consumer internet company in the region. And we believe that the best wedges are a combination of games, micropayments, and online commerce, the CEO said.

These industries have been significantly disrupted or enhanced by web3 and encryption. And as more game content begins to integrate with NFTs and cryptocurrencies, we believe there is a huge opportunity to partner with these studios, just as we do with free play studios.

Africa is the next major growth market for global gaming. The rapid adoption of technology from 1.1 billion millennials and GenZ is an important impetus for this. Carry1st released a Newzoo report last year, showing that the number of games in sub-Saharan Africa will increase by 275% over the next decade. Game revenue is expected to increase by 728% over the same period.

These statistics show a much larger addressable market than when Carry1stenvisioned launched four years ago. There are also a wide range of opportunities in Africa (also found in other emerging markets) as businesses gather at the crossroads of games, fintech and web3. One factor that intrigued a16zs to the company.

In a statement, Harbor is pleased to invest for the first time in Carry 1st, a next-generation mobile gaming and fintech platform headquartered in Africa. The company has great opportunities to reflect the outstanding success seen in markets such as India, China and Southeast Asia. No more excitement in working with the founders Cordel, Lucy, Tino and Carry1st to fulfill their mission to build an African galena.

Carry1st seems to be deeply involved in games, Web3 and FinTech, especially across Africa, so he seems to have deliberately thought about the investors he brought into this round.

As one of the largest crypto-centric funds in excess of $ 3 billion, a16z brings unparalleled expertise in gaming and Web3. Through its products and phone, Google will help Carry 1st deepen its penetration and involvement in Africa. At the same time, Avenir continues to make great strides in African fintech, following a major check on Flutterwave.

When it comes to retail investors, Nas is pretty prolific in his crypto investment, and the founder of Axie Infinity owns the world’s largest web3 gaming company.

That heavy weight group. I’m excited and I think the combination of them is beneficial to us. Hopefully it’s a sign that it’s on the right track, which will help drive our strategic partnership in the future, Robin Coker said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/01/19/a16z-avenir-and-google-back-south-african-mobile-games-publisher-carry1st-in-20m-round/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos