India, Israel, Expanding Scope of Industrial R & D and Innovation Fund





On January 19, experts from New Delhi (UNI) India and Israel discussed expanding the scope of the India and Israeli Industrial R & D and Innovation Fund (I4F), three joint ventures worth $ 5.5 million. Approved the R & D project and proposed measures to create a broader bilateral. Joint ecosystem.

“There are many possibilities for the I4F program. This board will give us new ideas and new directions on how to move forward,” said Israel at the 8th Board of Directors Contribution to Science and Technology. Admitting that, Dr. S. Chandrasekhar, Co-Chair of DST and India, said. Of I4F.

“So far, priority areas have been agriculture, security and other important areas. There is more room to increase the number of projects received and more online conferences between the Israeli and Indian startup ecosystems. You have to do it, “he said.

He said January 16th was announced as “Innovation Startup Day” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s big beginning. “Given that this is the 50th year of DST operation, it will be a great year for more and more industries to move forward,” he added.

According to an official statement, discussions took place in virtual mode on Tuesday, attended by officials from the Ministry of Technology (DST), the Government of India, the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA), GITA and various industry partners.

Dr. Amiram Appelbaum, Co-Chair of Israel and Chairman of the IIA (Israel Innovation Authority), said it is important to continue to work together despite the difficult times of the pandemic. “I4F is one example of the collaboration we want to promote. We look forward to going through the interesting applications of the projects submitted in this program,” he emphasized.

The Governing Body approved the minutes of the 7th Board of Directors, after which three joint R & D projects with an overall budget of $ 5.4 million were approved.

The projects include “Centralized Monitoring IoT Nanosensors for Molecular Diagnosis in Healthcare and Screening Applications”, “NoMoreMos-Mosquitoes Control Biological Solutions”, and “IoT Support for Real-Time Collection of Agricultural and Environmental Data Across India” It was “satellite communication”.

Members discussed the status of ongoing projects under I4F since 2018.

The Israeli side introduced the new I4F website and matchmaking platform developed as a means to increase the popularity of joint programs and presented a list of programs planned for 2022.

Members have mutually decided on strategies for the new phase of I4F 2.0.

Vishvajit Sahay, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor DST, Chairman of S Gopalakrishnan, Axilor Ventures & Co-Founder, Infosys, R. Ramanan, Former Mission Director and Additional Secretary, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Government of India, Dror Bin, CEO, Israel Innovation Authority, Israel, SK Burshney Advisor and Director of International Cooperation (Bilateral) at the conference, DST participated.

The India-Israel Industrial Research and Development and Technological Innovation Fund (I4F) Fund is a cooperation between the Ministry of Science and Technology (DST) of the Government of India and the Israeli Innovation Bureau of the Government of India to promote and promote joint industrial research and development projects. And support. Between Indian and Israeli companies to tackle the agreed “focus sector” agenda.

