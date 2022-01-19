Is Microsoft building a game monopoly?





Yesterday morning, Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard, a publisher of games from the Call of Duty series to Candy Crush Saga, for $ 68.7 billion. According to Microsoft, the move will make it the third-largest gaming company in terms of sales, after Tencent and Sony. Already a giant on the market, the company will take advantage of the way games are created and distributed. It assumes that regulators approve something that is not guaranteed in the new push for scrutiny of potential technology monopolies.

After the antitrust proceedings that caused damage in the 1990s, Microsoft largely avoided recent antitrust criticisms directed at technology companies such as Apple, Meta, and Amazon. However, the company has steadily built up its strength in the gaming world over the past few years. In 2021, it completed the acquisition of ZeniMax Media, giving ownership of subsidiaries such as Fallout maker Bethesda Softworks to a total of 23 first-party game studios. Meanwhile, Microsoft is incorporating the Xbox brand into gaming services that span both consoles and PCs. The company recently revealed that the Xbox Game Pass subscription service has grown to 25 million subscribers since its launch in 2017. The acquisition of Activision Blizzard will integrate large game publishers into its system.

That new market power could frown on the US Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission, which must approve the merger. Neither agency has commented on recent announcements, but promised to consider more carefully the integration of the technology industry, which started a joint process yesterday, to begin a review of the approval process. In anticipation of resistance, Microsoft plans to extend the process schedule and complete it by fiscal year 2023.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard fits into a form of vertical integration. In short, two companies offering complementary services will work together, much like a major telecommunications company buys a media production company. In this case, its major game studio has joined the major game store front and console companies. (Because Microsoft already owns several first-party game studios, there is also a level of horizontal merger where directly competing companies join.)

A new generation of antitrust activists have recently specifically aimed at vertical integration. Last September, the FTC withdrew its guidelines during the Trump administration, and agency chairman Lina Khan erroneously argued that beneficial effects, such as increased efficiency, were misleading consumer interests. He said he had returned.

The merger of the video game industry may not seem as immediately dangerous as the vast Amazon retail monopoly and locked-up mobile app stores. However, Microsoft’s focus on games can reduce the incentive to work fairly with third-party developers who rely on products such as the Xbox and Game Pass to reach players. You can also increase your Game Pass advantage and leverage to increase subscriber prices.

It’s all about the Game Pass subscription model, explained by Matt Stoller of the American Economic Liberties Project. Anyone who does not own a large distribution will find it increasingly difficult to create and distribute games.

Stoller believes there is precedent to prevent Microsoft’s merger as anti-competitive. He quotes US vs. Paramount Pictures. This is a groundbreaking decision by the Supreme Court of 1948, aimed at managing the distribution and screening of movies by Hollywood studios. The resulting consent decree banned the studio from owning the theater and imposed other restrictions, such as ending the block of reservations. This required the theater to pre-book the movie slate. (The decree was officially terminated in 2020 after the judge determined that the studio was unlikely to exercise the same monopoly power today.) Paramount’s decision created an open market for creative content, he said. Stoller believes that it helped the rise and liberation of television. Actors from limited contracts by reducing the power of the studio.

Stoller sees a Paramount-like integration in today’s games. What you found here was an open market for gaming content, but it’s becoming more and more closed in a walled yard. Companies like Nintendo admit that they have maintained a closed ecosystem for a long time, he says. The rise of game streaming these days is a system that gives businesses more control over how content is delivered and played, potentially further strengthening the industry.

Game streaming giants will make it much harder for independent game producers to enter the market, Stoller warns. Microsoft is also one of the largest players in this space, thanks to its cross-platform Xbox Cloud Gaming (formerly xCloud) service.

This does not necessarily mean that regulators and lawmakers who have shown broad interest in tightening merger rules will be hostile to Microsoft’s merger. The acquisition of ZeniMax did not experience substantial resistance in either Europe or the United States, but the latter was still operated under the Trump administration, which did not emphasize antitrust law. Rep. Ken Bach (R-CO), a prominent supporter of the Republican antitrust reform, tweeted yesterday that he received a guarantee of encouragement from Microsoft that the deal would not reduce competition. They suggested emphasizing access to market titles and competition, as well as individual gaming experiences, Buck said.

Bucks’ comments apply to one of the key divisions in the recent antitrust debate. Antitrust efforts should focus solely on the direct impact on consumers or the market as a whole. As Khan pointed out, the combination of the two complementary services does not necessarily bring benefits to the end user. However, even so, it has a spillover effect that changes the way games are created and played, and can pressure developers to play according to Microsoft rules. And in a new era of monopoly suspicion, it may raise more danger signals than usual.

