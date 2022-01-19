Airlines reduce as Verizon, AT & T deploy 5G





Airlines have warned that travel troubles due to the deployment of the 5G network on Wednesday are imminent, and because the plane is based on safety concerns, flight turmoil in the United States and abroad Predicting the stalling of Americans.

The industry was amnesty on Tuesday when AT & T and Verizon agreed to delay the deployment of 5G within two miles of the airport. But that doesn’t mean that travelers are off-hook.

Some international airlines have said they plan to suspend some flights to the United States from Wednesday due to 5G deployments. Industry Concerns: Frequency can interfere with altitude measuring aircraft systems.

Air India announced on Twitter that it will suspend flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Why 5G Phones Are Related to the Aviation Industry: What We Know About the Impact on Travel, Flight, etc.

Opinion: FAA states that 5G can interfere with airplanes. Is the concern justified?

Emirates plans to deploy 5G in Boston, Chicago, Dallas Fortworth, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco and Seattle, suspending flights to nine US destinations “due to operational concerns” doing. Flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport, Los Angeles, and The Trip to DC will continue to operate on schedule.

The airline said in a statement that it is working closely with aircraft manufacturers and aviation authorities on this issue and hopes to resume flight “as soon as possible”.

#FlyAI: Due to the deployment of 5G communications in the United States, the next flight on January 19, 2010 will not be available.

AI101 / 102 DEL / JFK / DELAI173 / 174 DEL / SFO / DELAI127 / 126 DEL / ORD / DELAI191 / 144 BOM / EWR / BOM

Please wait for future updates. https: //t.co/Cue4oHChwx

— Air India (@airindiain) January 18, 2022

Two Japanese airlines, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, have also announced that they will cancel some flights.

Japan Airlines said in a statement on Tuesday, “Boeing may interfere with the radio altimeter installed on the Boeing 777 with 5G signals for US mobile phones that will be operational in the United States on January 19, 2022. I have notified you that. ” “We have decided not to use this aircraft type on routes in the mainland United States until safety is confirmed.”

All Nippon Airways canceled eight US flights between Tuesday and Wednesday, but will return to normal service from Thursday, according to email.

FAA Directive: Airlines with certain Boeing Jets need to take 5G precautions

Overall, according to FlightAware, Wednesday flight cancellations are minimal, with 219 flights to and from the United States canceled as of 4:30 pm EST.

Are US airlines canceling flights due to 5G deployment?

U.S. airlines have not announced cancellations of 5G-related flights, but Delta could have weather-related flight cancellations at the end of Tuesday as 5G networks unfold. I warned that there was.

This is because the airport grace granted by Verizon and AT & T applies only to certain US airports.

The airline said in a statement that flights to and from other airports would be restricted from flying in various weather conditions when 5G was turned on due to “limited interference with altimeters” FAA rules. It states that it may be affected by.

“Therefore, Delta is taking the necessary steps to ensure safety in compliance with FAA guidelines,” said Delta’s statement.

The fallout of potential 5G flights is in the minds of some travelers.

Someone posted this reply in response to a tweet about Southwest Airlines’ spring fare sale.

The airline provided a general answer: Check flight status.

Insure My Trip, a travel insurance shopping site, said the Customer Service Center is responding to calls from travelers who are wondering about 5G flight cancellations and delay compensation.

What if my flight is canceled due to a 5G issue?

Travelers traveling on future flights should monitor flight conditions, especially on international flights, as the impact so far will primarily affect wide-body jets.

If the airline cancels the flight, it will need to refund as well as the travel credit.

Delta said it will issue a travel exemption prior to 5G-related cancellations that allow travelers to change flights without paying the fare difference. Airlines and other major airlines have already eliminated ticket change fees for most tickets during the pandemic.

The airline also said it would automatically rebook travelers whose flights were canceled on the next available flight. Passengers should check their email or Delta’s mobile app for cancellation alerts.

Does the airline cancel the flight?This is what you owe

Contribution: Eve Chen

