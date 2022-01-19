a16z, Google Leads $ 20 Million Investment in African Web3 Game Publisher Carry 1st





Web3 and social game publisher Carry 1st has raised $ 20 million in Series A funding to further expand product development on the African Continent, which could become a major hub for the gaming industry over the next decade.

The investment round was led by Andreessen Horowitz, a Silicon Valley venture that is very active in the blockchain space, with additional participation by Avenir and Google’s parent Alphabet. Existing supporters of Carry 1sts, including Riot Games, Convoy Ventures, Rain Ventures and TTV Capital, also participated in the investment round.

Cash injection is used by Carry1st to expand its content portfolio, grow its in-house development team, and lead new growth strategies to attract tens of millions of new users. A key pillar of that growth strategy is to develop an infrastructure that supports play-to-ear games that enables users to monetize their gaming experience.

Alphabets’ investment in Carry 1st is part of the African Digital Transformation Initiative announced by CEO Sundar Pichai in October 2021. At that time, Pichai identified Africa as a major growth driver for the digital economy, with an estimated 300 million people expected to be online over the next five years. If the existing trends are any sign, many of those new users will be gamers.

As a leading publisher of social games in Africa, Carry 1st seems to be in a unique position to harness this potential. In addition to providing a full-stack publishing platform, the company is developing games that incorporate payment solutions and online marketplaces to support monetization. The company has transactions with several developer studios, including Nickelodeons SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off and Tilting Point, the publisher of Swedens Raketspel.

Africa is rapidly claiming to be one of the largest consumer markets for peer-to-peer payments and decentralized networks. Several major economies in the region, including Nigeria, use Bitcoin (BTC) for payments and remittances. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis estimates that the continental crypto market grew by 1,200% between 2020 and 2021. The gaming industry is expected to grow exponentially over the next decade, creating new opportunities for Web3 and play-to-earn business models.

According to a survey by Newzoo and Cary 1st, the number of gamers in sub-Saharan Africa is expected to increase by 275% over the next decade.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/a16z-google-lead-20m-investment-in-africa-web3-game-publisher-carry1st The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

