Early-stage patent strategy considerations for Femtech start-ups





EIP explains the legal implications that entrepreneurs need to consider when bringing their products to market.

The value of the femtech industry is expected to increase to $ 60 billion by 2027. This growth is primarily driven by innovative female-owned and operated start-ups that are blushing or no longer feel the need to quietly endure discomfort, leaks and pain. ..

Like all start-ups that rely on innovation, intellectual property (IP), especially patents, should be the basis of Femtech’s business model.

Start-ups in every sector usually need to maintain a very tight budget initially. In these situations, IP can be easily labeled as a starting point for thinking about financially stable times. However, even if the strategy includes seeking protection at a later date, the importance of implementing the strategy from the beginning cannot be exaggerated. The following is an overview of five considerations related to Femtech start-ups in developing IP strategies.

1. Check if someone else already owns the relevant rights

First, you need to make sure that what you are planning is not covered by someone else’s IP. Once you have the basic concepts in place, you can outsource early landscape search to eliminate the need for costly modifications later in product development. In the worst-case scenario, a competitor could use his rights to block the launch of a product.

The cost of a comprehensive freedom of operation search can be impractical for start-ups with limited budgets. However, early-stage underwater patent searches are relatively low-cost and can provide an early indication of the existence of a patent in question. There are also tools you can use yourself to search for previous rights, such as the Espacenet patent search tool. However, it is important to note that what constitutes an infringement can be complex. Therefore, please contact the patent attorney to provide the final opinion. Whatever you do, you need to do it early to avoid unpleasant surprises.

2. Identify the IP

Identifying the IP needs to be an integral part of the creative process. Whether you’re creating a new brand or product for a femtech company, improving the functionality of an existing product, or developing an app or company website, you may create a new IP. For example, in the development of a new pelvic floor exercise product, the way the product works can be patented and protected. Its appearance may be protected using design rights and the name chosen may be a trademark.

3. Make sure you can patent the idea

The basic requirement for patentability is that the concept is new and original and can be very complex. What often catches start-ups is that ideas don’t need to have similar products on the market because they lack novelty. No matter how old the publication is or how difficult it is to find it, it is enough that the idea is described in the publication. Often you can perform novelty searches well below 1000 to make sure your ideas are new.

In addition, there are several product types that are common in this area and can be excluded from patentability. If your thoughts involve a method of diagnosis made to the body; this can be excluded from patentability in some jurisdictions. Also, if the product is software or an app, it may not be possible to protect it directly using patents. However, do not rule out the possibility of protection in these situations. When you talk to the patent attorney, they explain which aspects of your idea can be patented. Many are willing to provide such initial guidance at low cost or for free.

4. Please be quiet

If you are considering patent protection, it is important to maintain the confidentiality of your invention until the application is filed. This is especially important when the essence of the invention can be easily demonstrated, as in the case of improved female hygiene products. If it is essential to discuss the invention with someone, you should consider using a nondisclosure agreement (NDA). If in doubt, do not disclose the details of the invention without first consulting a patent attorney.

5. crack down on your rights

Finally, you need to pay attention to your competitors and the market in general. If you feel that someone is trying to benefit from your efforts, you should consider options to take action as early as possible. Allowing others to infringe your rights can adversely affect your ability to act and your business in the future.

