Why the Xbox needs to worry about Samsung’s next phone





Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 is just around the corner, and the company has already launched a new flagship processor. And it will almost certainly be in a new phone. The Exynos 2200 is at the top of Samsung’s chip range and features a dedicated GPU called the Xclipse 920, co-developed with gaming hardware giant AMD.

result? A chip that promises console-quality graphics performance and the first hardware-accelerated ray tracing you’ll see on the phone.

Get the CNET Mobile Newsletter

Find the best mobile phones, apps and accessories in the CNET Mobile newsletter. Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Ray tracing is a graphic-required method for rendering light and shadows in a scene, more accurately mimicking the behavior of light in real life. It was designed to deliver much more realistic gaming graphics, and became a hot topic when Nvidia’s RTX line graphics cards were launched in 2018 and finally made possible in PC games. Listening to the terminology used in mobile game graphics can be a big step forward.

I’m not saying that the Galaxy S22, with its flashy new AMD RDNA2 chip, can produce the same graphics as the latest console generations such as the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Taking what can be achieved with phone games a step further, I and other enthusiastic gamers will not only immerse themselves in Wordle, Two-Dots, or other Match 3 a bit, but also see the phone as a regular gaming platform. Will be. Games are popular whenever you can afford a few minutes.

Xbox Series X and Series S.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

I play demanding AAA titles like Far Cry 6, Forza Horizon 5, and Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series X, but many console games include Two Point Hospital, Untitled Goose Game, and Golf. You need to play old or light titles. With friends and gang beasts through Xbox’s Game Pass service. And these games and similar titles can theoretically find a new home on Android and make it even easier to go out on the go.

Then there are games like Skyrim, The Witcher III, Dark Souls and more. These games are fully functional on the handheld Nintendo Switch, and if the hardware has enough power to support them, a mobile phone release is feasible.

If big RPGs like Skyrim can be played on a portable Nintendo Switch, it’s not too hard to imagine them on a mobile phone.

Scars Gutirrez / CNET

This can leave my console still in great use, but only for the flashy top-notch launches that are still out of reach on mobile devices (especially those that don’t come to the Game Pass). But see when you chose not to renew your Game Pass subscription in favor of a mobile-based gaming platform (probably similar to the Apple Arcade) that offers quality games never seen before on the Google Play store. can do.

Of course, this is theoretical, and a lot must happen for this to happen. Samsung actually needs to install the Exynos 2200 on the S22. This is typically done only in some areas, including the United Kingdom, but in the United States phones with Qualcomm chips are used. Next, you need to see the actual dramatic rise in game prowess from the chips. So far, Samsung hasn’t said anything about any potential performance gains. Exynos 2200 redefines the mobile gaming experience. If you say so, Samsung.

Rendering of the rumored Galaxy S22 Ultra shared by Digit and @OnLeaks.

Numbers and @OnLeaks

Even with the powerful gaming beast of the Galaxy S22, my mobile gaming dreams still rely on game developers to harness that power to bring compelling titles to their phones. To be honest, Raytracing-enabled Candy Crush isn’t really going to cut it.

So I’m not sure the Galaxy S22 will revolutionize the game for me, but the Exynos 2200 is just the first step in the Samsung-AMD partnership, with all the improvements made in later generations. A much more compelling case for both casual and enthusiastic gamers to pay attention to.

Samsung did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/why-my-xbox-might-be-worried-about-samsungs-next-phone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos