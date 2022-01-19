Emirates, Air India, etc. will cancel flights with AT & T and Verizons 5G deployment





On Tuesday, Emirates, Air India, ANA, and Japan Airlines all moved to the United States with the rollout of C-band 5G this week due to concerns that they could interfere with some equipment, especially on Boeing 777 aircraft. Announced that some flights will be cancelled. This is because mobile operators, federal agencies, airlines, and aircraft manufacturers are struggling to reach an agreement on how to handle deployments. Things continued to evolve as AT & T and Verizon turned on the c-band, but it became even more annoying.

ANA quotes specific guidance from Boeing, stating that Boeing has announced flight restrictions for all airlines operating Boeing 777 aircraft. Japan Airlines also quoted a notice from Boeing that a 5G signal for US mobile phones, which will go into operation in the United States on January 19, 2022, could interfere with the radio altimeter installed on the Boeing 777. I was told that there is.

However, Japan Airlines will change its guidance on Wednesday, confirming that the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) has no problems operating the Boeing 777, and will resume operations on the Boeing 777 from January to the US mainland. 20. ANA updated its recommendations with similar language, stating that it has returned to its normal schedule based on the FAA’s notice that there are no safety issues with the operation of Boeing 777 aircraft to US airports operated by us. .. However, Emirates and Air India have not changed their guidance and the FAA has not issued the latest statement. The 777 is not currently on the list of authorized aircraft regulators.

Emirates says it works closely with aircraft manufacturers and relevant authorities

The Emirates announcement provides a clear overview of what was canceled. Reuters claims to be the world’s largest operator of the Boeing 777, which will suspend flights to its next U.S. destination from January 19, 2022 until further notice, Boston, Chicago, Dallas- Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle.

The airline will continue to serve New York JFK, Los Angeles (LAX) and Washington DC (IAD). Emirates says it hopes to work closely with aircraft manufacturers and relevant authorities to alleviate operational concerns and resume flights to the United States as soon as possible.

As Tuesday progressed, more airlines were affected. Reuters reports that China Airlines in Taiwan has rescheduled some flights, while Korean Air in South Korea has switched from Boeing 777 and 747-8 aircraft on six flights to the United States, requiring Cathay Pacific in Hong Kong. It states that it is ready to use different planes depending on. Lufthansa canceled at least one US flight and switched from a Boeing 747-8 to a 747-400 aircraft on some US routes. Air India, Singapore Airlines and Austrian Airlines have also switched 777 flights to US flights.

US airlines warned on Tuesday that 5G deployments could cause catastrophic disruption to flight schedules. According to the FAA, there is concern that C-band 5G signals could interfere with the radar altimeters used on some airplanes, creating safety issues. You can read our full description of the whole situation here.

Boeing did not immediately respond to The Verges’ request to confirm that it had submitted the advisory. Competitor Airbus said it would serve as part of a broader industry coalition to further study and work towards a solution to this issue. See the FAA statement on page 5G for aircraft restrictions. Here, the January 16 statement lists aircraft models that have been approved to land at some airports under poor visibility conditions.

On Tuesday morning, both AT & T and Verizon announced that they would voluntarily postpone the upgrade of 5G antennas near certain airports. The Federal Communications Commission chairman issued a statement stating that it is essential for the FAA to complete the process of assessing altimeter performance and assess its impact on both attention and speed of C-band 5G communications. Did.

Update, January 19, 1:10 pm EST: Added information about Japan Airlines and stated that 777 flights are allowed per FAA.

Updated, January 19, 5:27 am ET: Added information about additional airlines affected with a focus on Boeing 777 aircraft.

