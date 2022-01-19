Europe’s opposition to Google Analytics is just the beginning





The group’s decision says that Google was able to access the data in plain text, so the data wasn’t protected from potential surveillance. Matthias Schmidl, Deputy Head of Data Regulators in Austria, found this transfer illegal because there was no adequate level of protection for the transferred personal data. He adds that website operators cannot use Google Analytics and are not GDPR compliant.

At this time, the decision applies only to Austria and is not final. Websites across Europe are suddenly trying to stop using Google Analytics. NetDoktor did not respond to the request for comment. While this decision only has a direct impact on a particular publisher and its particular situation, it could herald a broader challenge, said Google’s Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer for International Affairs. One Kent Walker said. In a blog post published on January 19, Walker believes that the technical measures taken by the company will protect people’s data, and this type of decision is for data across the European and American business ecosystems. It states that it may affect the flow.

And this is just the beginning. When noyb filed a complaint against NetDoktor in August 2020, it also filed 100 other proceedings with other data protection authorities throughout Europe. This is not unique to Google Analytics. It’s basically about outsourcing to US providers, Schrems says.

Currently, regulators in 30 European countries are investigating other cases covering the use of both Google Analytics and Facebook Connect. This is a company tool for linking your account to other sites. Country-specific websites belonging to Airbnb, Sky, Ikea, and The Huffington Post are also subject to complaints. Most of these decisions will have the same or similar results, says Zanfir-Fortuna. This is likely because noyb used the same legal argument in all proceedings and the data protection regulators formed a task force to discuss legal issues accordingly, she says. According to Schrems, this is expected to be mobilized on a country-by-country basis.

Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens, a Dutch data protection agency, said the investigation was finalizing and did not rule out the possibility of a ban on the use of Google Analytics in its current form. In Germany, where data issues are regulated by region, Hamburg’s data protection authorities have received two complaints from noyb, and in one case the website has removed Google Analytics and will issue orders and fines in this case. It states that there is no such thing. It is still investigating other cases.

Despite coordination by data regulators, there may be disagreements, said Simon McGarr, Director of European Data Compliance at McGarr Solicitors. He said Austria’s position was probably part of the scope of opinion and would probably represent the most radical end, adding that other data institutions would support, modify or reject the line of reasoning. Disagreements across the EU 27 GDPR Enforcers are not uncommon. Last year, Irish data protection fines for WhatsApp increased by 175 million as other regulators disagreed with the decision. McGarr states that other EU regulators considering the noyb case may reach different conclusions based on the facts of each case.

