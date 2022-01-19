DAZN Studio Launches on Roster of Sports Documents | News





DAZN has launched DAZN Studios, a content development department. DAZN was founded to create development contracts, sell and license original sports documentaries, series and films, and strengthen their ability to explore new production opportunities.

DAZN’s global original content slate for 2022 features, including Ronaldo Nazario Delima and Diego Maradona, and a film strand called the World Cup Story Series. He also collaborates with director Eva Longoria Baston in the boxing film La Guerra Civil, which premieres at Sundance Film Festival 2022.

DAZN Studios says it aims to work with a variety of content creators to develop new programming that reflects the future of storytelling in sports.

The first feature-length document in the DAZNs World Cup Story series is the Green Lions. This is the opening game of Italy 90, where you will explore the secret story of the Cameroon 1990 World Cup hero who defeated world champion Argentina. Made with Archers Mark and Dark. A photo of DAZN.

Maradona: On the other hand, after a drug test failure at the 1994 World Cup, we can see behind the scenes of Maradona’s fall. The feature-length document includes interviews with FIFA President Sepp Blatter, Claudio Cannilla, and Alan Rosenberg. Directed by Angus MacQueen and produced by Ronachan Films. It will be released in the fall of 2022.

Also released this year is a feature-length documentary exploring the career of the Ronaldo Nazario Delimus World Cup. Two debilitated knee injuries continued from the mystery surrounding the World Cup final in France 98. Featuring exclusive interviews with Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Romrio de Souza Faria and Zinedine Zidane, Ronnie is DAZN’s Zoom Sports Productions.

Ed McCarthy, Chief Operating Officer of DAZN, said: DAZN Studios not only deepens fan engagement, but also enables you to expand your original programming services with productions that create opportunities through licensing, distribution, advertising and commissions.

Grant Best, DAZNEVP’s Global Commissioning and Original Content, adds: We are very pleased to work with the next generation of creators to provide an environment for them to do their best. Create attractive and innovative works. DAZN Studios will be a space for artists to be creative and have space to create documentaries, series and films in the sports world.

