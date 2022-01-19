Xiaomi 11T Pro and Vivo V23 Pro: Compare Indian specifications, features and prices





Xiaomi 11T Pro has arrived in India. A high-end device full of impressive hardware. The phone is equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. It is offered with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Xiaomi 11T Pro has a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The camera is equipped with a 108-megapixel main sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie lens. The Xiaomi 11T Pro will be available with a starting price of 39,999 rupees.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro competes with a number of devices in the segment, including the recently launched Vivo V23 Pro. The Vivo V23 Pro is equipped with the Dimensity 12000 chipset. The chipset isn’t as powerful as the Snapdragon 888, but Vivo adds some features to make it an interesting product. For example, the Vivo V23 Pro has a dual front camera that includes a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Besides that, it has a 108-megapixel triple rear camera and a 43000mAh battery.

The Vivo V23 Pro starts at Rs38,900, which is very close to the price of the Xiaomi 11T Pro. Therefore, I decided to compare the two and find out which is the better device on paper.

Xiaomi 11T Pro and Vivo V23 Pro: Key Specifications and Features

Dimensions and Weight: The Xiaomi 11T Pro measures 164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8 mm and weighs 204 grams, while the Vivo 23 Pro measures 159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm and weighs 171 grams.

Display: The Xiaomi 11T Pro features a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Vivo 23 Pro, on the other hand, features a slightly smaller 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Processor: The Xiaomi 11T Pro has a Snapdragon 888 chipset, while the Vivo V23 Pro has a less powerful Dimensity 1200 chipset.

RAM: The Xiaomi 11T Pro and Vivo V23 Pro are available in 8GB and 12GB RAM models.

Storage: The two devices have 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

Rear camera: The Xiaomi 11T Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV, and a 5-megapixel telemacro sensor. ..

On the contrary, the Vivo V23 Pro has a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Front camera: The Xiaomi 11T Pro is equipped with a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The Vivo V23 Pro features a dual front camera that includes a 50-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Battery: Xiaomi 11T Pro has a 5000mAh battery that supports 120W charging. The Vivo V23 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 4300mAh battery that can charge 44W.

Software: Xiaomi 11T Pro runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5. Vivo V23 Pro, on the other hand, runs Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12.

Xiaomi 11T Pro and Vivo V23 Pro: Compare Indian Prices

Xiaomi 11T Pro will be available in three configurations. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the base model costs 39,999 rupees. An intermediate variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is Rupees 41,999. Meanwhile, the top-end model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is offered at 43,999.

By comparison, the Vivo V23 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs. 38,990. The top model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variants is suitable for Rs. 43,990.

