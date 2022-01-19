Belkins Boost Charge Pro is a $ 60 MagSafe pack with kickstand and braided cable.





Belkins’ new Boost Charge Pro Wireless Charging Pad uses the Apples MagSafe Pack, features a 2-meter-long braided cable and a kickstand to support the phone for better visibility while charging (via MacRumors). .. It also comes in black, a must-have for any accessory that sports professional Monica. There are some pitfalls, but like many MagSafe officially certified accessories, it’s not cheap.

At $ 60, which is listed in both the Apple and Belkin stores, the Boost Charge Pro is significantly more expensive than Apple’s $ 40 MagSafe charger. Yes, you get that kickstand, and having a longer cable is definitely a plus. But is it really worth the extra $ 20, especially considering that USB-C charging bricks aren’t included in either option, so you might need to budget?

I admit that it looks good in black.Image: Belkin

This is a familiar story in MagSafe. Despite the technology announced on the iPhone 12, MagSafe-certified charging accessories aren’t particularly common. Amazon has a lot of MagSafe compatible wireless chargers that can be magnetically connected to your phone (some even come with a kickstand), but it’s 7.5W instead of the 15W MagSafe offers on non-mini iPhones. There is almost no doubt that it will be maximized by charging. .. (Some Amazon vendors advertise that the charging pack can output 15W, but the list usually admits that it can only be achieved with Samsung phones.)

A handful of MagSafe accessories out there are amazingly priced

When manufacturers announce MagSafe accessories, prices are often spectacular. Perhaps one of the most notorious examples is the Belkins $ 40 Car Vent Mount Pro with MagSafe. It cannot charge the mobile phone. But Belkin isn’t the only company to offer expensive MagSafe accessories. Mophie has announced a $ 150 three-in-one travel charging mat with a MagSafe phone charger, an Apple Watch charging pack, and a (possibly Qi) charger for AirPods. Apple-owned MagSafe Duo Charger doesn’t include an additional AirPod pad, so you’ll get a $ 130 discount.

Compared to these products, Mophies’ $ 90 three-in-one stand seems pretty reasonable, except for the fact that you’ll need to bring a MagSafe pack. Its price is the same as Belkins’ $ 150 household charging mat.

This isn’t to say that MagSafe is bad or that these makers are feeling sick. Even now, more than a year after they were first introduced, MagSafe accessories are quite expensive. Belkins’ latest packs don’t go against that trend, but it’s at least great to have a MagSafe charger with a longer braided cable that doesn’t require you to buy another stand. But it’s still not as cute as the Belkins Charging Tree.

