Illinois legislation seizes power of Apple and Google’s App Store for professional businesses and consumers





The Washington, DC US Economic Freedom Project issued the following statement after the Illinois Parliament introduced the Freedom of Direct Participation Act (HB4599 / SB3417). The bill curbs the power of Apple and Google by requiring Illinois app developers to use alternative payment systems and communicate directly with customers through the app store.

Pat Garafaro, head of state and local policy for the U.S. Economic Freedom Project, said Apple and Google are using their power over the app store to harm Illinois’ business and force consumers to pay high prices. He said it would slow the economic development of Illinois. Freedom to join directly is in favor of business and consumers. Breaking the dominance of the app economy by Big Techs frees Illinois entrepreneurs and innovators from Apple and Google tyranny and puts money into the businesses that Illinois consumers actually support. You will be able to use it. We commend Senator Feigenholtz, Senator Stadelman, Senator Peters, and Senator Gonzales for submitting this important bill and hope that the bill will pass quickly.

Similar legislation has been introduced at several other state and federal levels, demonstrating great momentum to combat the abusive tactics of Apple and Google. As explained in “Tools for Successing Big Tech’s Economic Power: A Guide for State Parliamentarians,” this law has many steps that state legislators can take to curb Big Tech’s power. It is one of the policy solutions.

For more information, read The New York Times, “States have the right to rebel against Big Tech.”

###

The AmericanEconomic Liberties Project works to ensure that the American commerce system is structured to move forward, rather than undermine economic freedom, fair commerce, and secure and inclusive democracy. .. We believe that financial freedom means that true financial freedom means that entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes succeed at the benefit of their ideas and efforts. Commerce empowers consumers, workers, farmers and technicians instead of exposing them to discrimination and abuse from financial firms and monopolies. Foreign trade agreements support domestic security and democracy. And wealth is widely distributed to support fair political power.

