Government and private sector must work together for a high degree of security





At the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC on October 23, 2017, former US Secretary of Defense and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Leon Panetta is discussing countering violent extremism.

Getty Images

According to former U.S. Leon Panetta, the U.S. has not caught up with other countries in investing in new technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing, which will affect the U.S. view from other countries such as China. It is said that it is giving. Secretary of Defense and one of the speakers at CNBC’s Technology Executive Council Summit in New York.

“There is no doubt that there is fierce competition between the United States and China in many areas, and tensions are rising,” Panetta said. He said China is investing heavily in technology in an attempt to expand its influence on the world, but the United States is experiencing a period of time when it is not as competitive as it should be.

“China has emphasized investing huge amounts of money in artificial intelligence, quantum, robotics and cyber. Their overall intention is to stay ahead of the United States and other countries. These technologies “.

Efforts are underway to strengthen the United States’ position in the technology industry. For example, the pending 2021 US Innovation and Competition Law (USICA) approves $ 110 billion for five years of basic and advanced technology research. Investment in basic and advanced research, commercialization, education and training programs in AI, semiconductors, quantum computing, advanced communications, biotechnology, and advanced energy amounts to $ 100 billion.

Need for bipartisan support

The law aims to compete with China and address US concerns about the “AI Cold War.” However, a party impasse in parliament, which Panetta considers to be the greatest threat to national security, can slow the progress of technological development.

“The good news is that we saw the work of Washington, where Republicans and Democrats are willing to work together to get things done by cooperating with the key challenges facing the country,” Panetta said. “But it’s pretty clear so far that it would be very difficult to see all sorts of major laws enacted on a bipartisan basis because of current politics.”

According to Panetta, it is important for both sides to learn to work together to find agreements and compromises, especially when it comes to national security and economic issues. He said that both sides are willing to listen to each other, cooperate and find consensus, “at the heart of what democracy is.”

However, advancing technological development is by no means a government issue. The Panetta Institute for Public Policy is located near Silicon Valley, and Oracle executive Panetta said the private sector is an important factor in competitiveness when it comes to technology.

“I saw first-hand the ability of these companies to be innovative, creative, and ahead of the game when it comes to developing new technologies,” Panetta said. “We must develop partnerships between the government and the private sector to ensure that we work together to improve our technological capabilities.”

According to Panetta, some of these companies are one of the world’s strongest competitors in terms of technology. The need for government and private sector cooperation is especially important given the fact that the United States faces significant cybersecurity risks such as ransomware. The federal government needs to partner with private companies to drive advances in information security.

It was Panetta who warned a few years ago that the United States was facing the threat of “Cyber ​​Pearl Harbor”, which became a reality with ransomware attacks such as the May 2021 attack on the energy company Colonial Pipeline. He said it was becoming. Viruses fired on critical computer power grid systems, transportation systems, financial systems, and government systems could shut down the country, he said.

The key to addressing cyber threats from China, Russia and other countries is to show these countries that they are developing deterrence and strengthening their position to respond to cyber attacks in the United States. ..

Instead of breaking up “Big Tech” companies, Panetta said the focus should be on building partnerships to improve technology in general. “If you try to undermine the tech companies in this country, you’ll lose your competitiveness. It’s that simple,” he said.

On the other hand, if the government and technology companies can work together to develop an approach that both sides can agree on, “to present the world with a united front that I think the United States can represent the kind of power needed to make a leap forward. You can do it. Technology for the future. ” “And that’s what we have to do for the United States to remain a world leader.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/19/government-private-sector-must-work-together-for-advanced-security.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos