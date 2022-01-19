CTO Matt Fraser heads technology and innovation office





January 19, 2022

CTO Matt Fraser leads the office

Office will lead major CityTech initiatives such as breaking the digital divide and setting up the MyCity portal.

New York-Mayor of New York Eric Adams today signed a presidential order to consolidate all city’s technical institutions under a single authority to streamline operations and promote cooperation between institutions. Authority is granted to Matthew C. Fraser, New York City Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This person is responsible for the Office of Technology and Innovation.

“I promised New Yorkers to leverage technology to improve the delivery of government services and track the performance of government agencies in real time. We are doing that,” said Mayor Adams. “Before I was a transit cop, I worked as a programmer at the New York Police Department, so I understand how important it is to bring the city’s government into the 21st century. With today’s announcement, all technology agencies. Is united under one voice and one leader. Matt Fraser devoted himself to this mission and used innovation to “get things done” for the New Yorkers. Thank you for that. “

“The Office of Technology and Innovation will streamline technology operations across New York City and revolutionize New York City’s way of doing business and how New York City serves residents and visitors,” said Matthew Fraser, Chief Technology Officer. Says. “Thanks to the mayor for his efforts to improve technology throughout the city government, and to make the government respond more efficiently and quickly to the 8.4 million New Yorkers who call the city home. We look forward to working with government as a whole to help us overcome and “get it done” what was perceived as an insurmountable challenge by truly using technology in real time. We are entering an era where we can do it. “

Presidential Directive 3 fulfills Mayor Adams’ promise to promote the use of Civic technology throughout the city government, eliminate silos between different agencies, and make agencies respond more efficiently and quickly. It will also enable the city to collaborate with New York’s fast-growing technology sector, which has continued to grow in recent years, despite the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Office of Technology and Innovation is responsible for implementing key technology initiatives for Mayor Adams, including the creation of MyCity, a single one-stop shop portal for all city services and benefits, and the elimination of the digital divide. The office also oversees and coordinates efforts between the following agencies:

New York City Information Technology and Communication Bureau Mayor Data Analysis Bureau Mayor’s Office Chief Technology Officer Mayor’s Office Information Privacy New York City Cyber ​​Command Algorithm Management and Policy Bureau NYC311

“Integrating New York’s overlapping technology agencies has long been supported by Tech: NYC, how New Yorkers interact with technology every day, and which of the fast-growing technology sectors in our city. It’s important to improve how it’s built, “said Executive Julie Samuels. Tech: NYC Director. “I applaud Mayor Adams for prioritizing this measure. I look forward to Matt Fraser leading this new initiative.”

Noel Hidalgo, Executive Director of Beta NYC, said: “During the pandemic, New Yorkers experienced a clear government failure when government technology did not meet their needs. We look forward to such a reorganization of government agencies. The Government of New York City, I We need to work for the people of the digital age in which we live. Finally, New York City’s customer service, analytics, privacy, algorithms, security, broadband, data literacy, and innovation are New York City’s digital front doors. Will be. “

Robert Holden, a New York City Council member, said: “I have advocated and introduced a law to do this as Chairman of the Technical Committee of the New York City Council. I believe this will improve the technical services of all New Yorkers. We have The biggest resource is the diversity of talent in the engineering department, which allows us to work more efficiently. “

###

