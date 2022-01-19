EU companies face fallout from decision on Google





European companies are facing uncertainty about the use of Google’s popular analytics tools after regulators discover that they are violating privacy laws.

The Austrian data protection regulator’s ruling, released last week, could upset the business practices of companies across Europe, as regulators from 27 EU countries are also preparing legislation on social media content. Legislators will vote this week on a draft bill that includes a clause to crack down on targeted online advertising.

Austrian regulators are Alphabet Inc, a tool for unnamed Austrian websites to track how people use their websites. We have determined that we are violating the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation by transferring personal data from the EU to the United States using Google Analytics.

This decision is part of a long-standing conflict between strict EU privacy law and US oversight. Regulators say that Austrian websites use cookies to collect data such as user-identifiable IP addresses and other information, which U.S. intelligence agencies may access on request. I am saying.

This decision has implications outside of Austria. David Martin Ruiz, senior legal officer at the European Consumer Organization, a Brussels-based advocacy group, violates the GDPR across the EU because he is convinced that Google Analytics practices are about the same across the EU. It states that it is doing.

EU companies can take several steps to comply with their decisions. Stop using Google Analytics and switch to a European alternative, or work with local companies to set up a data center in the EU with Google and other US technology providers to keep consumer data in the block. I can.

A slippery slope for the digital separation of Europe. If Europe wants to be a global data hub, it needs to connect with the outside world, said Alexandre Roure, senior manager of public policy at the Brussels office of the Computer and Communications Industry Association, a Google-membered trading group. I am. Roure said it would have an immediate impact on Western companies.

Austrian regulators have rejected Google’s safeguards, including a promise to challenge the government’s data requirements. According to regulators, Austrian websites using Google Analytics did not properly configure tools for anonymizing IP addresses. Despite its expertise, regulators have stated that IP addresses are personal data because they can be combined with other information to identify users of a website.

In a blog post published Wednesday, Google has been providing analytics-related services to global companies for over 15 years, with user data from the U.S. national security agency as considered by Austrian regulators. The risk of saying that you have never received demand.

A Google spokesperson referred to a blog post when asked to comment on a regulatory decision. The blog post asked the EU and the United States to agree on a new data framework to keep information flowing. It’s not clear whether Google will appeal the decision.

Jeroen Terstegge, a partner at Privacy Management Partners Coperatie UA, a Dutch-based consulting firm, said it can be difficult for companies to know which privacy protections apply to data transfer in the United States. He said he could never know exactly when safeguards were sufficient.

WSJPro Cyber ​​Security Details

The Austrian regulatory decision is the latest refusal of companies to transfer personal data to the United States. In 2020, the EU Supreme Court is a widely used arrangement to move data across the Atlantic. Privacy The shield has been ruled out as illegal. Since then, regulators have stated that companies need to use alternative legal options and implement safeguards to keep European data away from US government surveillance.

EU regulators have made some criticisms of major US tech companies in recent months. This month, Francis’ Privacy Watchdog told Google $ 169 million, Meta Platforms Inc., for making it difficult for website users to reject cookies used to track browsing behavior. Fined $ 67 million on Facebook.

The Austrian regulatory decision was published by NOYB, a non-profit privacy organization based in Vienna. The name stands for None of Your Business, which caused complaints about Austrian websites. NOYB states that it filed 100 similar complaints with EU regulators last year.

On January 13, the same day NOYB announced its Austrian decision, Dutch privacy authorities said they were investigating two complaints against Google Analytics. Use of Google Analytics may soon be disallowed. Dutch regulators have written an update to their online guide on using Google Analytics and respecting privacy.

Write to Catherine Stupp at [email protected]

