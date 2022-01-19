5 points about Big Tech





Lina Khan conducted a camera interview for the first time since she was appointed chairman of the Federal Trade Commission. In it, a legal scholar who previously blamed companies like Amazon for skillfully evading antitrust laws, defeating competitors, and expanding into new territories talked about the current state of the commission. Below are five points from her conversation with CNBC’s Aaron Sorkin and New York Times columnist Kara Swisher.

Agency is out of funds

“We are terribly underfunded,” Khan said of the FTC. Currently, there are 1,100 people working on the committee, about two-thirds of the staffing in the 1980s, she says. In short, agencies need to make trade-offs in what cases they pursue. “For a $ 1 billion deal that we’re sure we’re investigating, we have to make a very difficult choice,” she said.

Kahn adds that it is important to choose cases that affect the market as a whole and ultimately discourage companies from engaging in anti-competitive behavior. That said, more money will greatly help the agency do the job, she says. (A bipartisan bill from Senators Amy Klobuchar and Chuck Ernest Grassley could increase funding for the agency to apply for a merger if it passes.)

It redefines “harm”

“Some indicators that have been used over the last few decades do not fully capture the complete architecture of market power we see and how it is being exercised,” she said. Says. “The important question for me is how to make sure that the tools and frameworks, and the way we enforce the law, are consistent with the world we live in.”

One example she points out is how the union favored the merger because it believed that the downstream impact would be a net plus for workers. Now she says there is evidence that the merger may have more impact on workers. “We have begun to look through retrospective studies of cases where the merger actually had a detrimental effect,” she said. “It contributes to that reassessment.”

Another phenomenon that agencies are investigating is an example where it may not be clear that market power is being used to raise prices. According to her, you can imagine how the inflationary environment would cover companies that are taking advantage of their monopoly power. “If prices are rising around them, they can raise prices in unilateral or collaborative ways that may not be easily detected.”

Another example she gave is how market integration helped build the current constrained supply chain. “Capacity is decimated, which can reduce the resilience of the entire system, so in the event of certain types of shocks, certain types of confusion, such as natural disasters or pandemics. We can’t. Respond quickly and can lead to certain types of price increases, “she says.

Not just technology

Tech executives have criticized FTC for targeting them with antitrust complaints, but “the criticism means that FTC is head-on to the industry at the expense of others. It means that they are matching, “Khan says. “The idea that this is somehow technology-focused is seen to be integrated in a more systematic way throughout the economy, with the big picture that both DOJ and FTC are undertaking this in a holistic way. I really miss it. ”She points to the case of healthcare, retail and grocery integration as an example.

Congress may have to rewrite the law

Kahn is currently rewriting the merger guidance, but says FTC is the executive body after all. She says there are many questions that lawmakers are currently considering, such as whether it is ethical for a market-owning company to sell a product in that market as well. “Historically, there have been sectors where Congress has set those rules,” she points out the separation between banks and markets.

Copycat products are on FTC radar

“One of the reasons [copycat products] Raising broader concerns is the potential deprivation of innovation and investment, “she says. “If you’re an entrepreneur and you’re going to bring a product or service to market, but someone swoops in and uses it properly and bundles it, you can’t get the return on that investment. I think that bolting the product could raise a broader question. I’m looking into specific details to see if it’s an antitrust question. “

However, she believes it is important to understand how this imitation plays a role in consolidating the monopoly as technology transitions to the Metaverse economy. “We need to learn the lessons of the last two decades and make sure they apply to these markets, so that existing companies can crush their rivals and monopolize in a way that engages in illegal activities. Does not allow it to expand and protect, “she says.

The agency holds monthly public meetings where Americans can talk about what they see in the market. This is a move Khan wants to help regulators keep up with market changes. “We want to be able to hear directly from people,” she says. “At DC, I think it’s easy to get rid of the problems people face in their daily lives, so it’s important to be able to have that direct channel.”

Companies, on the other hand, want a political shift. If the midterm elections behave in favor of the Republicans, it could create a hurdle for the FTC, but Khan says future antitrust laws are bipartisan. Even if this year’s elections do not hinder FTC’s enforcement efforts, the 2024 elections could end Khan’s presidency. “Acting swiftly every day to move things forward puts a lot of pressure on us,” she said. “Here is the opportunity to really change and learn from the mistakes of the past. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90714284/lina-khans-first-on-camera-interview-5-takeaways-from-big-tech-mergers-to-the-metaverse The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos