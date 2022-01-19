Bills targeting Apple and Google face the greatest challenges to date





Big Tech’s first big confrontation on antitrust law is about to reach Capitol Hill.

The Senate Bill, which aims head-on to curb the power of the vast digital platform from Apple Inc. AAPL, -2.10% and Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, -0.65% GOOG, -0.47%, was put forward by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Will be discussed. Thursday hearing. The second bill, which is likely to be considered next week, has similar goals.

So-called self-priority American innovation and online legislation by Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar and Republican Senator Charles Ernest Grassley prevents support for Apple, Google, Amazon.com’s AMZN, etc. by -1.65%. Their service than others who are. Another bill, Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, is driving competition in app stores such as the Apple Store and Google Play.

Details: What is a platform? What should I do?The answer may determine the future of Apple and other Big Tech

The first step is designed to prevent Big Tech from harnessing the power of one area to benefit products in another. For example, Google favors unique shopping results that advertisers can pay for in search results. The Open App Markets bill, which is scheduled to be publicly marked up by the same committee on January 27 or February 3, bans Apple and Google from forcing developers to use the app payment system exclusively, 2 It prohibits the company from setting favorable pricing and ranking. Their app against competing brands. Developers can file proceedings for injunctive relief.

Technician’s heaviest hitters are directing most of their animas to the first bill, antitrust proponents told MarketWatch.

Sacha Haworth, executive director of the TechOversight Project, an advocate of antitrust law for Big Tech, hates it because it impacts revenue more than competing products. Addressing the advantages of the Big Tech platform through antitrust law is a way to curb their actions, and this is the moment when things happen.

The TechOversight Project, which started on Tuesday, is eBay Inc. It is funded by the Omidyar Network, a charity initiated by. EBAY, + 1.10% founder Pierre Omidyar, and Economic Security Project Advocacy Division, Facebook FB, + 0.45% co-founder Chris Hughes. Hughes wants the dissolution of a company now called Meta Platforms Inc.

For too long, the dominant tech companies have abused their gatekeeper status to give incentives and access to their platforms and their partners, a group of more than 40 companies, including Yelp Inc. This has made it difficult for other companies to compete in the digital market. YELP (+ 2.36%) and Sonos Inc. SONO (-3.20%) said in a letter to the Commission supporting the American Innovation and Choice Online Act.

Read: These are antitrust efforts that could cause Big Tech to bleed in 2022

Apple and Google have aggressively pushed the bill back, issuing disastrous warnings that their passage would endanger consumers and unduly impair their ability to do business.

These bills reward those who were irresponsible for user data, empowering malicious individuals targeting consumers with malware, ransomware, and fraud, said the senior director of state government affairs. Timothy Powderley said in a letter Apple addressed to Commission member Klobshire. Glasley and Mike Leigh, R-Utah. The most obvious problem with these bills is the risks they pose to the privacy and security of American personal devices.

Alphabet went a step further, arguing in a blog post that the bill would give foreign companies a pass while imposing a set of rules on US companies.

Americans could be worse, less relevant, and useless versions of products like Google Search and Maps, wrote Kent Walker, president and chief legal officer of Google and Alphabet’s Global Affairs. rice field.

The dispute over the Senate bill arises when the largest tech companies face an increasingly hostile political situation. On Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission and the head of the Department of Justice called for a review of existing merger guidelines that reflect the reality of the modern digital economy. [The announcement came just hours after Microsoft Corp.

MSFT,

+0.22%

announced its intention to acquire gaming company Activision Blizzard Inc.

ATVI,

-0.19%

for $69 billion in what would be the industrys biggest deal ever.]

Details: Microsoft is facing an antitrust battle in Activision’s transactions, especially if Call of Duty is aimed at Xbox exclusivity.

Jonathan Kanter, head of the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Bureau, said too many industries have been integrated too much. The digital revolution is affecting not only technology, but other interrelated industries and markets.

In what FTC Chairman Lina Khan called a surge in mergers, a broader assessment took place last year with a record $ 5.8 trillion transaction in the world. She said the wave of mergers could deny Americans low prices, choices and innovations.

Throughout this year’s review process, the two federal agencies will explore the impact of mergers and acquisitions on the labor market, market power and competition, incorporating input from consumers, federal and state legislators and Big Tech competitors. I plan to investigate.

According to Canter, they share FTC’s concerns about vertical integration.

Justice Department and FTC lawyers refused to comment on Microsoft’s transaction. Khan and Kanter did not ask any questions in a brief Q & A after the merger review was announced.

Sarah Miller, Executive Director of the American Economic Liberties Project, praises MarketWatch for opening an open and clear view of gathering views from a variety of stakeholders affected by the merger policy. ..

