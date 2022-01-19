FAQ schema can be used for some questions





Google addresses concerns about using FAQ schema markup and whether it can only be used for some questions and not for others.

This topic is described in the Google Search Central SEO Business Hours Hangouts recorded on January 14th.

John Mueller, Google’s search advocate, answers user-submitted questions about how to best use FAQ markup on web pages.

The person has a page containing 15 to 20 FAQs that asks if they need to mark up everything or if they can mark up the most important selected questions.

Google has solid guidelines for using FAQ markup, and general structured data, but does it have any all-or-nothing rules?

Here is Mueller’s advice.

Google FAQ Schema Markup Recommendations

Mueller says it’s acceptable to mark up some questions, but not others.

Google’s guidelines stipulate that FAQ schema markup should only be used for the questions and answers displayed on the page.

However, none of the guidelines state that it should be used for all Q & As on the page.

This applies to all structured data, not just the FAQ schema.

For example, how-to markup should only be used if the page displays a set of how-to procedures.

Review markup should only be used if the page has visible customer reviews.

Mueller explains:

“For structured data, I want the page to display structured data, but I don’t have to mark up all the content that is displayed with structured data.

Therefore, if your page has individual content for which you want to provide structured data, go ahead and do it. You don’t have to do this for all the content on the page.

So if you have 20 FAQs and mark up 5 of them, it’s entirely up to you. You can also use data-nosnippet to prevent some of these other items from appearing in your snippet.

In his answer, Mueller refers to an HTML attribute called data-nosnippet. This can be used for specific text to prevent it from appearing in search results.

Therefore, it’s okay to mark up only some Q & As. You can take it one step further by blocking certain questions and answers from appearing in search results. Neither of these tactics will get you into trouble with Google.

Listen to Mueller’s full response in the video below:

